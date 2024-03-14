UFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tuivasa vs. Tybura
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, March 16, on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
4 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- No. 9 UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa collides with No. 10 Marcin Tybura in a hard-hitting main event. Tuivasa (15-6) is determined to add to his 14 KO wins, while Tybura (24-8) looks to overtake Tuivasa’s spot in the rankings and take home his 11th first-round finish with a statement victory.
Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event sees Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa collide in a welterweight clash. Battle (11-2), the season 29 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, seeks to continue his winning streak and mark his third consecutive victory. Loosa (10-3) hopes to add to his 5 KO wins and 6 first-round finishes in a memorable performance against Battle.
On the call:
- John Gooden will call the action joined by former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 3/15
|6 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura
|ESPNEWS
|6:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura
|ESPN+
|Sat. 3/16
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (Main Card)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura
|Co-Main
|Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa
|Undercard
|Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Undercard
|Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian
|Undercard
|Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson
|Undercard
|Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis
|Undercard
|Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler
|Undercard
|Jafel Filho vs. Ode’ Osbourne
|Undercard
|Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva
|Undercard
|Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna
|Undercard
|Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez
|Undercard
|Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger
