7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

4 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs. Tybura live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 16. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

No. 9 UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa collides with No. 10 Marcin Tybura in a hard-hitting main event. Tuivasa (15-6) is determined to add to his 14 KO wins, while Tybura (24-8) looks to overtake Tuivasa’s spot in the rankings and take home his 11th first-round finish with a statement victory.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event sees Bryan Battle and Ange Loosa collide in a welterweight clash. Battle (11-2), the season 29 winner of The Ultimate Fighter, seeks to continue his winning streak and mark his third consecutive victory. Loosa (10-3) hopes to add to his 5 KO wins and 6 first-round finishes in a memorable performance against Battle.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action joined by former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 3/15 6 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura ESPNEWS 6:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura ESPN+ Sat. 3/16 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Tuivasa vs. Tybura (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Tuivasa vs. Tybura ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura Co-Main Bryan Battle vs. Ange Loosa Undercard Ovince Saint Preux vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Undercard Christian Rodriguez vs. Isaac Dulgarian Undercard Pannie Kianzad vs. Macy Chiasson Undercard Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bryan Barberena 4 p.m. Feature Natan Levy vs. Mike Davis Undercard Josiane Nunes vs. Chelsea Chandler Undercard Jafel Filho vs. Ode’ Osbourne Undercard Josh Culibao vs. Danny Silva Undercard Jaqueline Amorim vs. Cory McKenna Undercard Thiago Moises vs. Mitch Ramirez Undercard Charalampos Grigoriou vs. Chad Anheliger

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]