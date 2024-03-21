10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation)

7 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action resumes this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas live at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event

No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas (12-4) faces off against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas (12-6) in the main event. Ribas secured victories in two of her past three bouts, notably achieving a third-round TKO against Luana Pinheiro in November in the strawweight division. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, debuted in the flyweight division last September after a long break and returns to action with intentions of proving that she’s still one of the best in the world.

Co-Main Event

Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Karl Williams (9-1) and Justin Tafa (7-3) collide in a heavyweight co-main event. Justin Tafa (7-3) comes in unbeaten in four straight fights while Williams has won seven straight including winning his first two fights in the UFC.

On the call

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri. 3/22 4:30 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Ribas vs. Namajunas ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo ESPNEWS Sat. 3/23 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN,

ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by Cuervo: Ribas vs. Namajunas ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas Co-Main Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa Undercard Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson Undercard Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman Undercard Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal Undercard Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo 7:00 PM Feature Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden Undercard Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa Undercard Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson Undercard Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen Undercard Montserrat Rendon vs. Daria Zhelezniakova Undercard Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima Undercard Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin

