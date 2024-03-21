UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday March 23, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation)
7 p.m.: Prelims (ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC action resumes this weekend with UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas live at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 23. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation, with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event
No. 8 ranked flyweight contender Amanda Ribas (12-4) faces off against fan-favorite Rose Namajunas (12-6) in the main event. Ribas secured victories in two of her past three bouts, notably achieving a third-round TKO against Luana Pinheiro in November in the strawweight division. Namajunas, a former two-time strawweight champion, debuted in the flyweight division last September after a long break and returns to action with intentions of proving that she’s still one of the best in the world.
Co-Main Event
Dana White’s Contender Series alumnus Karl Williams (9-1) and Justin Tafa (7-3) collide in a heavyweight co-main event. Justin Tafa (7-3) comes in unbeaten in four straight fights while Williams has won seven straight including winning his first two fights in the UFC.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives
- Expert picks and best bets: UFC Fight Night
- UFC star Conor McGregor vows to face Michael Chandler this summer
- UFC heavyweight tiers: Sorting through Jones, Aspinall and contenders
On the call
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside Paul Felder and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri. 3/22
|4:30 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Ribas vs. Namajunas
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo
|ESPNEWS
|Sat. 3/23
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas (Prelims)
|ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Ribas vs. Namajunas (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN,
ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show Presented by Cuervo: Ribas vs. Namajunas
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas
|Co-Main
|Karl Williams vs. Justin Tafa
|Undercard
|Edmen Shahbazyan vs. AJ Dobson
|Undercard
|Payton Talbott vs. Cameron Saaiman
|Undercard
|Billy Quarantillo vs. Youssef Zalal
|Undercard
|Fernando Padilla vs. Luis Pajuelo
|7:00 PM
|Feature
|Kurt Holobaugh vs. Trey Ogden
|Undercard
|Ricardo Ramos vs. Julian Erosa
|Undercard
|Miles Johns vs. Cody Gibson
|Undercard
|Jarno Errens vs. Steven Nguyen
|Undercard
|Montserrat Rendon vs. Daria Zhelezniakova
|Undercard
|Igor Severino vs. Andre Lima
|Undercard
|Mohammed Usman vs. Mick Parkin
-30-