2024 Professional Fighters League Regular Season To Kick Off April 4 Across ESPN’s Platforms

PFL’s First Regular Season Event Airs Live at 6:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+ and then Action Continues on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET

Heavyweights and Women’s Flyweight Divisions Kick Off 2024 PFL Regular Season

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, will kick off the 2024 Regular Season this Thursday, April 4 live from the Boeing Center in San Antonio. Actions will air live starting at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ with the action continuing on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

In the PFL Regular Season, fighters look to secure positions in the PFL Playoffs and ultimately the PFL World Championship. The 2024 Regular Season just got tougher with the addition of Bellator athletes and the new Women’s Flyweight division.

PFL’s first Regular Season event of 2024 features some of the best Heavyweight and Women’s Flyweight fighters from around the world, headlined by 2022 PFL World Champion Ante Delija and Bellator’s former Interim Heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky with a co-main event featuring Denis Goltsov facing Linton Vassell.

2024 PFL Regular Season San Antonio – April 4 at Boeing Center

10 p.m. Heavyweight Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky ESPN2

ESPN Deportes

ESPN+ Heavyweight Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell Women’s Flyweight Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin