2024 Professional Fighters League Regular Season To Kick Off April 4 Across ESPN’s Platforms
PFL’s First Regular Season Event Airs Live at 6:30 p.m. ET Exclusively on ESPN+ and then Action Continues on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET
Heavyweights and Women’s Flyweight Divisions Kick Off 2024 PFL Regular Season
The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest-growing and most innovative sports league, will kick off the 2024 Regular Season this Thursday, April 4 live from the Boeing Center in San Antonio. Actions will air live starting at 6:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+ with the action continuing on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.
In the PFL Regular Season, fighters look to secure positions in the PFL Playoffs and ultimately the PFL World Championship. The 2024 Regular Season just got tougher with the addition of Bellator athletes and the new Women’s Flyweight division.
PFL’s first Regular Season event of 2024 features some of the best Heavyweight and Women’s Flyweight fighters from around the world, headlined by 2022 PFL World Champion Ante Delija and Bellator’s former Interim Heavyweight champion Valentin Moldavsky with a co-main event featuring Denis Goltsov facing Linton Vassell.
2024 PFL Regular Season San Antonio – April 4 at Boeing Center
|10 p.m.
|Heavyweight
|Ante Delija vs. Valentin Moldavsky
|ESPN2
ESPN Deportes
ESPN+
|Heavyweight
|Denis Goltsov vs. Linton Vassell
|Women’s Flyweight
|Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|Dakota Ditcheva vs. Lisa Mauldin
|6:30 p.m.
|Heavyweight
|Marcelo Golm vs. Daniel James
|ESPN+
|Heavyweight
|Blagoy Ivanov vs. Sergei Bilostenniy
|Women’s Flyweight
|Tailia Santos vs. Ilara Joanne
|Heavyweight
|Steve Mowry vs. Oleg Popov
|Women’s Flyweight
|Kana Watanabe vs. Shanna Young
|Women’s Flyweight
|Chelsea Hackett vs. Jena Bishop
|Featherweight Showcase
|Lucas Brennan vs. Dimitre Ivy
|Bantamweight Showcase
|Bryce Meredith vs. Ty Johnson