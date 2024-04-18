2025 Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad Set for Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center, Jan. 10-11, 2025

ESPN Events’ owned-and-operated gymnastics invitational, the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, returns in 2025 with a new location, new lineup of teams and an added twist to the competition.

Five of the eight national semifinalists competing in this weekend’s NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship will participate in the second year of the event, including top-seeded Oklahoma, No. 2 seed LSU, No. 3 seed California, No. 5 seed Utah and No. 10 seed Arkansas. Reigning ACC Champion NC State, Big 12 newcomer Arizona, ACC runner-up Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA from the Big Ten and Kentucky from the SEC round out the field that will compete Jan 10-11, 2025, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla.

All three quad meets will be presented on ESPN platforms, with the top four teams in the field tumbling into ABC action on Saturday, Jan 11 at 4 p.m. ET. New for Year 2 of the event, the lineup for the trio of quads will be based on the final rankings after the 2024 NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championship. Full details regarding teams, times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will be sold on a session-by-session basis and are set to go on sale at a later date. Fans can secure pre-sale access by signing up for the event mailing list at www.sproutscollegiatequad.com/tickets.

The first year of the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad saw 634,000 viewers tune in to the second session between Oklahoma, LSU, UCLA and Utah on ABC, the most-viewed live regular season collegiate gymnastics meet in ESPN history. The 57% female viewing audience were locked in as the defending national champion Sooners reigned supreme, with viewership peaking at nearly 800,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2024, the 34-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, 10 college basketball events, the premier regular season college softball and gymnastics events, as well as the Band of the Year National Championship. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans. Follow ESPN Events on Facebook, Twitter/X and YouTube.