ACC Network to Surround NC State’s Historic Men’s and Women’s Basketball Seasons with Expansive Onsite Programming in Phoenix and Cleveland

Signature studio shows Nothing But Net and ACC PM onsite at both locations

Dedicated coverage of open practices as well as pre- and post-game specials for all NC State games

Following another successful first two weeks of ACC men’s and women’s basketball in the NCAA tournament, the NC State men’s and women’s basketball teams are both headed to the Final Four to compete for a national championship and ACC Network will surround the historic occasion with expansive onsite studio coverage from both locations. ACC Network’s signature basketball show Nothing But Net and its mainstay weekday afternoon show ACC PM will be live from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland beginning Thursday, April 4.

In Cleveland, coverage begins Thursday with a 30-minute Nothing But Net special previewing the Wolfpack’s semifinal matchup against South Carolina (6 p.m. ET). Justin Walters hosts alongside analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw. The NBN women’s team returns Friday with a pre-game show (6-7 p.m.) leading into the national semifinals and will be live for reaction and analysis following the games (12-12:30 a.m.). Should NC State advance on Friday, Nothing But Net will be live during the Pack’s open practice on Saturday (2 p.m., ACCNX) and will be back in action Sunday with a 60-minute championship preview (2-3 p.m.), as well as postgame coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Onsite coverage of the men’s Final Four begins Friday with studio programming originating from State Farm Stadium. Nothing But Net host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts and national champions Joel Berry II, Jim Boeheim, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock for live coverage during NC State’s open practice on Friday (2-3 p.m.). On Saturday, Nothing But Net will preview NC State’s semifinal matchup against Purdue with a two-hour pregame special (4-6 p.m.) and following the conclusion of both semifinal games, will return with postgame reaction and analysis (11:30 p.m.-12 a.m.). Should NC State advance, Nothing But Net will preview the championship game with a two-hour pregame show on Monday (7-9 p.m.), with postgame coverage beginning at 12 a.m.

Plus, ACC PM with hosts Mark Packer and Taylor Tannebaum will have comprehensive coverage of the top storylines surrounding both NC State teams on Thursday and Friday (4-6 p.m.). Friday’s show will feature a heavy lineup of guests with Tannebaum live from Cleveland and Packer live from Phoenix. Should NC State’s men’s team advance, ACC PM will be live from Phoenix on Monday (4-7 p.m.).

NC State’s dual Final Four appearances add further history to the ACC’s postseason success in both men’s and women’s basketball. The ACC is the only league to have at least one men’s and one women’s team in the Final Four in each of the last three seasons and this year marks the 15th time that the ACC has had both a men’s and women’s team in the Final Four in the same season. Over the last 10 years, 10 women’s teams and nine men’s teams from the ACC have reached the Final Four – most of any conference on both the women’s and the men’s side.

Final Four Programming

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Apr 4 4-6 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 6-6:30 p.m. Nothing But Net: NC State Women’s Preview ACCN Fri, Apr 5 2-3 p.m. Nothing But Net: NC State Men’s Practice ACCN 4-6 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 6-7 p.m. Nothing But Net Women ACCN 12-12:30 a.m. Nothing But Net Women ACCN Sat, Apr 6 2-3 p.m. Nothing But: NC State Women’s Championship Practice* ACCNX 4-6 p.m. Nothing But Net Men ACCN 11:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Nothing But Net Men ACCN Sun, Apr 7 2-3 p.m. Nothing But Net Women* ACCN 5:30-6 p.m. Nothing But Net Women* ACCN 9 p.m. Nothing But Net: NC State Men’s Championship Preview** ACCN Mon, Apr 8 4-7 p.m. ACC PM ACCN 7-9 p.m. Nothing But Net Men** ACCN 12-12:30 a.m. Nothing But Net Men** ACCN

*If NC State women advance

**If NC State men advance