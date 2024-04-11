ESPN Analytics Returns its NFL Draft Day Predictor ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

It’s almost time for the 2024 NFL draft, and ESPN Analytics today launched the latest edition of its NFL Draft Day Predictor. The NFL Draft Day Predictor is a tool developed by the ESPN Analytics team at ESPN that foresees the most likely landing spot(s) for NFL draft prospects based on the ESPN analytics model.

The tool also showcases the likelihood of whether a player will still be available at a specific draft spot, and also provides live updates during the NFL draft to identify values and reaches.

Available now, fans can go to espnanalytics.com to check out the tool.

“The NFL Draft Day Predictor is a multi-use tool that adds a layer of storytelling to our content in and around the NFL draft,” said Allison Loucks, ESPN Director of Business Development & Innovation. “Not only that, though, our draft simulator allows fans to sit part of the action because they can play the role of GM, using the tool to run drafts, making picks and conducting trades.”

The ESPN NFL Draft Day Predictor will be featured across ESPN platforms during the 2024 NFL draft, which airs on ABC and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET Thu., April 25, followed by 7 p.m. ET on Fri., April 26 and Noon ET, Sat., April 27. ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, ESPN social platforms and NFL Network will also have coverage of all three days of the draft. More on ESPN’s draft plans will be announced in the coming days.