ESPN Delivered Top Two Most-Watched SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament Eastern Conference Games Ever on April 17

ESPN delivered the top two most-watched SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament Eastern Conference games ever on April 17. The matchup between the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers on ESPN is the most-watched Eastern Conference NBA Play-In Tournament game ever, according to Nielsen. The 76ers 105-104 victory over the Heat averaged 3,403,000 viewers, peaking with 5,490,000 viewers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Viewership for the Heat vs. 76ers game was up 52 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference 7th seed vs. 8th seed game.

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Eastern Conference game also delivered significant audience increases. The game broadcast on ESPN averaged 3,071,000 viewers, up 31 percent from last year’s Eastern Conference 9th seed vs. 10th seed Eastern Conference NBA Play-In Tournament game. The Bulls victory over the Hawks ranks only behind this year’s Heat vs. 76ers game, becoming the second-most watched Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament game ever.

Additionally, NBA Countdown Presented By Hennessy averaged 591,000 viewers leading into the April 17 doubleheader, up 52 percent from last year’s NBA Countdown show leading into NBA Play-In Tournament coverage.

The SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Friday, April 19, at 7 p.m. as the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls square off for the right to play the top seeded Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Presented by Google Pixel. The NBA Playoffs begin with six games on ESPN platforms this weekend.

