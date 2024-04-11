ESPN NBA Schedule Update: Two Matchups Added for Final Day of Regular Season on April 14

ESPN today announced updates to its NBA game schedule for the final day of the regular season with a doubleheader that carries significant playoff and Play-In Tournament seeding implications on Sunday, April 14. In the first half of the doubleheader, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson host the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN Presented by State Farm.

Following the game, at 3:30 p.m., ESPN will televise a Western Conference showdown Presented by State Farm as the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson. The ESPN telecast is subject to local blackout restrictions in the Los Angeles Lakers home market.

NBA Countdown Presented by DoorDash precedes the doubleheader on ESPN at 12:30 p.m.

All ESPN games are also available to stream via the ESPN App.

