Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of RBC Heritage, Fifth Signature Event of 2024

Enhanced Main Feed features world No. 1, 2024 Masters champion Scheffler on Thursday; world No. 2 McIlroy, 2024 Masters runner-up Åberg on Friday

Marquee and Featured Groups include Masters top five finishers: Homa, Morikawa, Fleetwood

Also defending RBC Heritage winner Fitzpatrick, Schauffele, Clark, Theegala, Bahtia, Spieth, Thomas, more

Showcasing the world’s top players at the PGA TOUR’s fifth Signature Event of the season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream expanded four-feed coverage of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8:15 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, April 21.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Featured Groups complete their rounds. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will also feature enhanced Main Feed and expanded Marquee Groups coverage at the TOUR’s three remaining Signature Events in 2024: Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, and Travelers Championship.

Thursday, April 18

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth (Tee time: 10:30 a.m. ET) Scottie Scheffler – Two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, three wins in 2024 (Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), nine-time TOUR winner Jordan Spieth – No. 20 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion, 2022 RBC Heritage winner

(Tee time: 10:30 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 10:30 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Sahith Theegala– No. 17 world ranking, No. 7 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Max Homa – No. 9 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, T3 at 2024 Masters

Tommy Fleetwood – No. 11 world ranking, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour, T3 at 2024 Masters

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Adam Schenk – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Jason Day – No. 21 world ranking, 12 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Eric Cole – 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Ludvig Åberg – No. 7 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

Nick Taylor – Four-time TOUR winner, No. 16 in FedExCup standings

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 12 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth

(When Scheffler / Spieth complete their round, coverage will follow the Collin Morikawa/Xander Schauffele group, in progress.)

Collin Morikawa – No. 13 world ranking, No. 19 in FedExCup rankings, T3 at 2024 Masters, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 3 world ranking, No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist, won three times in 2022 (Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Travelers Championship, Genesis Scottish Open)

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg (in progress)

– Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg (in progress) Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, April 19

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg (Tee time: 10:30 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 10:15 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick / Nick Taylor

Collin Morikawa / Xander Schauffele

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Will Zalatoris – No. 10 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), four top-10 major finishes, 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Akshay Bhatia – Two-time TOUR winner (2024 Valero Texas Open, 2023 Barracuda Championship), No. 12 in FedExCup standings

Tom Kim – No. 23 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg

(When McIlroy / Aberg complete their round, coverage will follow the Max Homa / Tommy Fleetwood group, in progress.)

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth (in progress)

– Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth (in progress) Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 3

– No. 14 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Heritage | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 18 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth 9 a.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau / Adam Schenk Jason Day / Eric Cole ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Nick Taylor / Matt Fitzpatrick Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 10:30 a.m. Marquee Groups Wyndham Clark / Sahith Theegala Max Homa / Tommy Fleetwood 2 p.m. Featured Group Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth Collin Morikawa / Xander Schauffele Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 19 8:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Featured Groups Will Zalatoris / Akshay Bhatia Tom Kim / Harris English ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Spieth 9 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 7, 14, 17 | Par 3 10:15 a.m. Marquee Groups Matt Fitzpatrick / Nick Taylor Collin Morikawa / Xander Schauffele 2 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy / Ludvig Åberg Max Homa / Tommy Fleetwood Featured Group Scottie Scheffler / Jordan Speith Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 5 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

