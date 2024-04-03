Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio

Coverage begins April 4 at 8:15 a.m. ET, continues through Sunday, April 7

Marquee and Featured Groups include McIlroy, Harman, Åberg, Homa, Fitzpatrick, Fleetwood, Matsuyama, Morikawa, more

Former Valero Texas Open winners: Spieth, Scott, defending champion Conners

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream exclusive, four-feed coverage of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, starting tomorrow, April 4, at 8:15 a.m. ET, and continuing through Sunday, April 7.

Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 2 Rory McIlroy ; six other Top 15 players: Brian Harman (No. 8), Ludvig Åberg (No. 9), Max Homa (No. 10), Matt Fitzpatrick (No. 11), Tommy Fleetwood (No. 12), and Hideki Matsuyama (No. 14); and three previous winners of the Valero Texas Open: Jordan Spieth (2021), Adam Scott (2010) and defending champion Corey Conners , who also won the event in 2019.

and . The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes on the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio: Nos. 3, 7, 13, and 16.

at TPC San Antonio: Nos. 3, 7, 13, and 16. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, April 4

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Max Homa – No. 10 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 10 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner Collin Morikawa – No. 16 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

– No. 16 world ranking, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner Corey Conners – Two-Time TOUR winner (2023, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

– No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

– Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year Tommy Fleetwood – No. 12 world ranking, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 11 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

– No. 11 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour Brian Harman – No. 8 world ranking, No. 12 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 8 world ranking, No. 12 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Ludvig Åberg – No. 9 world ranking, No. 9 in current FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

– No. 9 world ranking, No. 9 in current FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur Harris English – Four-time TOUR winner

– Four-time TOUR winner Joel Dahmen – TOUR winner (2021 Corales Puntacana Championship)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth – No. 19 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

– No. 19 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion Hideki Matsuyama – No. 3 in FedExCup standings, No. 14 world ranking, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

Lucas Glover – Four-time TOUR winner, 2009 U.S. Open champion

Tom Kim – No. 21 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

– No. 21 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia – TOUR winner (2023 Barracuda Championship)

Russell Henley – Four-time TOUR winner

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Lucas Glover

– Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Lucas Glover Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Rickie Fowler / Tommy Fleetwood

– Rory McIlroy / Rickie Fowler / Tommy Fleetwood Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Friday, April 5

Main Feed | 8:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:45 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy / Rickie Fowler / Tommy Fleetwood

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Max Homa / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth / Hideki Matsuyama / Lucas Glover

Tom Kim / Akshay Bhatia / Russell Henley

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Matt Fitzpatrick / Brian Harman / Adam Scott

Ludvig Åberg / Harris English / Joel Dahmen

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Matt Fitzpatrick / Brian Harman / Adam Scott

– Matt Fitzpatrick / Brian Harman / Adam Scott Featured Group – Max Homa / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners

– Max Homa / Collin Morikawa / Corey Conners Featured Hole – No. 7 | Par 3

– No. 7 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Valero Texas Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

