PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of Unique Team Competition at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

TOUR players competing with partners in four-ball and foursome formats

Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 2 McIlroy paired with Lowry

Also Fitzpatrick brothers, Højgaard brothers, Schauffele & Cantlay, Theegala & Zalatoris, Morikawa & Kitayama, among 80 total teams

Coverage begins tomorrow, April 25, at 8 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, April 28

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present exclusive, four-stream coverage of a unique team event at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La., with TOUR players competing with a partner in two alternating scoring formats.

On Thursday and Saturday, the pairs play four-ball , with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole.

, with each golfer playing his own ball and recording the lower score for each hole. The format switches to foursomes on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole.

on Friday and Sunday, with each pair alternating shots using a single ball on every hole. Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday, April 28.

Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 2 Rory McIlroy playing with fellow countryman Shane Lowry; 2022 Zurich Classic winners Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, currently Nos. 5 and 8 in the world, respectively; defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley; and world No. 14 Matt Fitzpatrick, paired with younger brother Alex, playing in the same group with twin brothers Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard.

The Featured Holes feed will capture four par-3 holes at TPC Louisiana : Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17.

: Nos. 3, 9, 14, and 17. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | April 25

FOUR-BALL

Main Feed starts at 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele

Sahith Theegala– No. 12 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, finished second to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at last week’s RBC Heritage, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Will Zalatoris – No. 14 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Patrick Cantlay – No. 8 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Xander Schauffele – No. 5 world ranking, No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage

McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama

Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, four-time major champion, 24-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, two-time TOUR winner, five DP World Tour victories

Collin Morikawa – No. 13 world ranking, No. 11 in FedExCup rankings, T3 at 2024 Masters, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Kurt Kitayama – TOUR winner (2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational)

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka

Nick Hardy – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Davis Riley)

Davis Riley – TOUR winner (2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans with Nick Hardy)

Brice Garnett – Two-time TOUR winner

Sepp Straka – Two-time TOUR winner (2023 John Deere Classic, 2022 Honda Classic)

Kisner & Brown | Hoge & McNealy

Kevin Kisner – Four-time TOUR winner

Scott Brown – TOUR winner (2013 Puerto Rico Open)

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), No. 17 in FedExCup standings

Maverick McNealy – Won 2017 Ben Hogan Award and 2015 Haskins Award while at Stanford University

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Horschel & Alexander | Taylor & Hadwin

Billy Horschel – Won last week’s Corales Puntacana Championship, 2014 FedExCup Champion, eight-time TOUR winner

Tyson Alexander – Runner-up at 2022 Texas Children’s Houston Open

Nick Taylor – Four-time TOUR winner, No. 21 in FedExCup standings, won 2023 RBC Canadian Open to become first Canadian to win their national open since 1954 (Pat Fletcher)

Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick | Højgaard & Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 14 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, eight wins on DP World Tour

Alex Fitzpatrick – Matt Fitzpatrick’s younger brother, turned pro in June 2022

Nicolai Højgaard – Three wins on DP World Tour

Rasmus Højgaard – Four wins on DP World Tour

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Groups – Horschel & Alexander | Nick & Hadwin

– Horschel & Alexander | Nick & Hadwin Featured Groups – McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama

– McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

FRIDAY | April 26

FOURSOMES

Main Feed starts at 9:15 a.m. ET

Featured Holes coverage begins at 10 a.m. ET

Marquee Groups | 9:45 a.m. ET

McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Horschel & Alexander | Taylor & Hadwin

Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick | Højgaard & Højgaard

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka

Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele

At 3:30 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Groups – Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka

– Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka Featured Groups – Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele

– Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele Featured Hole – No. 9 | Par 3

– No. 9 | Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, April 25 FOUR-BALL 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Marquee Groups Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 8:45 a.m. Featured Groups Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka Kisner & Brown | Hoge & McNealy ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Horschel & Alexander | Taylor & Hadwin Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick | Højgaard & Højgaard 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups Horschel & Alexander | Nick & Hadwin McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, April 26 FOURSOMES 9:15 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 9:45 a.m. Marquee Groups McIlroy & Lowry | Morikawa & Kitayama ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele 10 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 3, 9, 14, 17 | Par 3 Featured Groups Horschel & Alexander | Taylor & Hadwin Fitzpatrick & Fitzpatrick | Højgaard & Højgaard ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele 3:30 p.m. Featured Groups Hardy & Riley | Garnett & Straka Theegala & Zalatoris | Cantlay & Schauffele Featured Holes No. 9 | Par 3 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

