UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Allen vs. Curtis 2

6 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

3 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2 live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6. The main card begins at 6 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 3 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

6 ranked UFC middleweight Brendan Allen meets No. 14 Chris Curtis in an exciting rematch of a main event. Allen (23-5), a member of the Dana White’s Contender Series class of 2019 and holder of the second most submissions in UFC middleweight history, has been unstoppable since the two last met and looks to even the score this time around. Curtis (31-10) plans to repeat the result of their first meeting, putting a stop to Allen’s six-fight undefeated streak, adding to his 17 KO wins and marking his second consecutive victory of the year.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event sees a faceoff between featherweights Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson. Hernandez (14-7), with seven first round finishes across his 14 career wins, looks to mark his first victory at UFC featherweight against Jackson. Jackson (22-6-1) aims to add to his 15 wins by submission, including nine first-round finishes, for a statement win in his 2024 debut.

UFC 100

Following UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Curtis 2, fans can relive all the best moments of UFC 100 on ESPNEWS at 9 p.m., as part of ESPN’s unprecedented one hundred hours of UFC programming across its platforms. All leading up to the milestone UFC 300 mega-event, featuring one of the sport’s deepest cards ever from start to finish. The historic night from Las Vegas on April 13 will be available exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action joined by former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 4/5 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Allen vs. Curtis 2 ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Allen vs. Curtis 2 ESPN+ Sat. 4/6 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (Prelims) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Allen vs. Curtis 2 (Main Card) ESPN+, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 9 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Allen vs. Curtis 2 ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

6 p.m. Main Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis Co-Main Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson Undercard Morgan Charriere vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos Undercard Valter Walker vs. Lukasz Brzeski Undercard Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell 3 p.m. Feature Court McGee vs. Alex Morono Undercard Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie Undercard Pedro Falcao vs. Victor Hugo Undercard Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo Undercard Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto Undercard Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida Undercard Melissa Mullins vs. Nora Cornolle

