UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, April 27, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
4 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC action returns this weekend, with the iconic moments of UFC 300 still reverberating across the sport. UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez will be live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation. The prelims start the action at 4 p.m., available on ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
Top ten flyweights face off as No. 5 Matheus Nicolau takes on No. 8 Alex Perez in an electric bout between The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni. Nicolau (19-4-1), a member of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, a powerful striker and current flyweight co-record holder for most knockdowns in a single fight, looks to make his case for a title shot. Perez (24-8), who was awarded a UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, currently holds the shortest average UFC fight time among active flyweights alongside 10 first-round finishes, both of which he looks to improve on with a statement win.
Co-Main Event:
Hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov collide in a thrilling battle. Spann (21-9), who has appeared on two seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series being awarded a UFC contract in 2018, aims to add to his 15 first-round finishes and derail Guskov’s momentum. Guskov (15-3) currently holds a perfect 100% finish rate as he enters Saturday with a chance to secure the biggest win of his career.
On the call:
- John Gooden will call the action joined by former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 4/26
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez
|ESPN+
|Sat. 4/27
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez
|Co-Main
|Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov
|Undercard
|Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva
|Undercard
|Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz
|Undercard
|Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama
|Undercard
|Tim Means vs. Uros Medic
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry
|Undercard
|Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak
|Undercard
|Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado
|Undercard
|Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza
|Undercard
|James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla
|Undercard
|Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na
|Undercard
|Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate
