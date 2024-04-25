UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez

7 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

4 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action returns this weekend, with the iconic moments of UFC 300 still reverberating across the sport. UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez will be live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation. The prelims start the action at 4 p.m., available on ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

Top ten flyweights face off as No. 5 Matheus Nicolau takes on No. 8 Alex Perez in an electric bout between The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni. Nicolau (19-4-1), a member of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, a powerful striker and current flyweight co-record holder for most knockdowns in a single fight, looks to make his case for a title shot. Perez (24-8), who was awarded a UFC contract on the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, currently holds the shortest average UFC fight time among active flyweights alongside 10 first-round finishes, both of which he looks to improve on with a statement win.

Co-Main Event:

Hard-hitting light heavyweights No. 11 Ryan Spann and rising contender Bogdan Guskov collide in a thrilling battle. Spann (21-9), who has appeared on two seasons of Dana White’s Contender Series being awarded a UFC contract in 2018, aims to add to his 15 first-round finishes and derail Guskov’s momentum. Guskov (15-3) currently holds a perfect 100% finish rate as he enters Saturday with a chance to secure the biggest win of his career.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action joined by former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 4/26 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez ESPN+ Sat. 4/27 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2 & SiriusXM Fight Nation 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Nicolau vs. Perez (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show presented by Cuervo: Nicolau vs. Perez ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez Co-Main Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov Undercard Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva Undercard Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz Undercard Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama Undercard Tim Means vs. Uros Medic 4 p.m. Feature Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry Undercard Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak Undercard Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado Undercard Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza Undercard James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla Undercard Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate

For More Information on ESPN+

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]