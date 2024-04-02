Viewership for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball Season-Opener Up 17 Percent From Last Year

Viewership for ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball – Major League Baseball’s marquee national game of the week – started up 17 percent from last year, according to Nielsen. The St. Louis Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers game averaged 1,821,000 viewers on March 31, peaking with 2,360,000 viewers at 9:45 p.m. ET.

In addition, viewership in the key People 18-49 demographic was also up 17 percent from last season’s Sunday Night Baseball season-opener.

On deck: the defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on April 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].