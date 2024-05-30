ACC Network Kicks Off New Era of ACC Football with Three Straight Days of Action Aug. 29-31

Three straight Saturday tripleheaders to kick off season

Appearances by No. 18 NC State, No. 19 Clemson, No. 24 Miami & first-year ACC member California

ACC Network Primetime Football and ACC Huddle at Georgia Tech, Clemson & Virginia during first three weeks

The countdown to kickoff of a new era of college football on ACC Network is officially underway, as the schedule of games across ESPN platforms for Weeks 1-3 of the 2024 season was announced today.

ACC Network will air 11 games over the opening weeks, showcasing nine conference teams and seven home openers. In addition, ESPN announced a special Week 11 Friday night showdown, as first-year ACC member California travels to Wake Forest in a conference clash on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ACCN.

Week 1 features three straight days of action beginning with back-to-back days of all-North Carolina showdowns as No. 18 in ESPN.com’s Way Too Early Top 25 NC State hosts Western Carolina on Thursday, Aug. 29 (7 p.m.) and first-year Duke head coach Manny Diaz will lead the Blue Devils for the first time against Elon on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. The first of three straight Saturday tripleheaders on Aug. 31 features Louisville and Syracuse in home openers and is capped off by Georgia Tech hosting Georgia State in the first ACC Network Primetime football game of the season.

Week 2 is highlighted by a Saturday tripleheader featuring the first conference game of the season on ACCN, as Syracuse welcomes Georgia Tech to the JMA Wireless Dome at noon. North Carolina hosts Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. and Dabo Swinney leads No. 19 Clemson against Appalachian State from Death Valley on ACC Network Primetime Football (8 p.m.).

The Week 3 Saturday tripleheader features NC State hosting Louisiana Tech (noon), No. 24 Miami playing at home against Ball State (3:30 p.m.) and Virginia hosting Maryland (8 p.m.) on Sept. 14.

All three announced ACC Network Primetime Football games – at Georgia Tech, Clemson and Virginia – will be accompanied by ACC Huddle road shows.

In addition to the games slated for ACC Network, ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) will stream an additional 11 games (simulcast on ESPN+) in the opening three weeks, highlighted by a trio of games featuring first-year ACC members – California (vs. UC Davis) and SMU (vs. Houston Christian) on Aug. 31 and Stanford (vs. Cal Poly) on Sept. 7.

The ACC’s new schedule model for the 2024-2030 seasons, which was revealed exclusively on ACC Network in October, will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools with the additions of Cal, SMU and Stanford and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams, based on conference winning percentage, will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer.

ACC Football Weeks 1-3 on ACC Network