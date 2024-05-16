All-Access Look at Momentous ACC Gymnastics Season Set for Monday, May 27 on ACC Network

For the first time in 40 years, the Atlantic Coast Conference crowned a gymnastics champion, and ACC Network is taking viewers behind the scenes for this historic season. The Return of ACC Gymnastics Presented by Ally, debuting Monday, May 27, at 7 p.m. ET on ACCN, is a unique, all-access look at Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, and Pitt battling through the season, on and off the mat.

ACCN is covering every angle of this celebrated 2024 campaign, with an exclusive look at each program through practices, team meetings, locker room access and huddles. Additional access includes:

All four head coaches mic’d for sound at the postseason ACC Championship

Coaches mic’d for sound at the regular season ACC Championship

Gymnasts analyzing the mental aspect of the sport

Access at the apartment of a trio of Clemson gymnasts the night before Clemson’s first ever gymnastics meet

Time away from the mat with athletes catching up while getting coffee, acai bowls and frozen yogurt

The final meet is anyone’s to win. All they need to do is aim for perfection to claim the ACC title.

Advance press screeners of The Return of ACC Gymnastics are available upon request: [email protected]

This year featured several firsts for ACCN’s gymnastics coverage as well, with the first televised meets in network history coming as part of ESPN’s inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad – an ESPN Events invitational gymnastics meet featuring 12 squads, including North Carolina and NC State.

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships. All ACCN games are also available on the ESPN App with TV Everywhere credentials.