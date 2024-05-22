Boston Celtics Victory Over Indiana Pacers on ESPN Delivered Largest NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 Audience Since 2018

Most-Watched Broadcast of the Day Across All of Television

The Boston Celtics victory in an overtime thriller against the Indiana Pacers on ESPN last night was the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on any network since 2018, according to Nielsen.

Game 1 averaged 6,433,000 viewers across ESPN and ESPN2, up eight percent from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals Game 1. The audience peaked with 8,362,000 viewers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Game 1 broadcast was the most-watched program of the day across all of television and led the way in all key demographics, including all key adult and male demographics.

Additionally, it was the most-watched NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on ESPN since 2012.

The NBA Eastern Conference Finals Presented By AT&T, exclusively on ESPN platforms, continues with Game 2 on Thursday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET as the Pacers look to even the series with the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston, Ma.

