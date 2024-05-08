ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball: Full-Scale, Season-Long Fantasy Game Returns for Third Season

On heels of record-setting WNBA Draft, NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

Includes analytical tools and editorial insights to help fans manage rosters

Available to play in the ESPN Fantasy App and ESPN.com/Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball, the first-ever season-long fantasy game dedicated to a major women’s sport, returns for its third year ahead of a highly-anticipated 2024 WNBA season tipping off on Tuesday, May 14.

ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball is a full-scale fantasy game with customizable settings for the number of teams per league, player rosters, and public and private league options, as well as ESPN+ Exclusive Leagues, available only to ESPN+ subscribers.

New features for 2024 include more options for league managers to customize their leagues by changing the length of playoff rounds, reseeding after each playoff round, locking non-playoff teams from adding/dropping players or making trades, and more.

Like other industry-leading ESPN Fantasy games, ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball is free to play and supported by analytical tools and editorial insights to help fans with their drafts, manage rosters, make trades, and more. ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball is available to play in the ESPN Fantasy App for iOS and Android.

Continuing Growth of WNBA and Women’s College Basketball across ESPN Platforms

This third season of ESPN Fantasy Women’s Basketball follows the most-watched WNBA Draft ever last month, tremendous viewership growth of the WNBA across multiple categories on ESPN platforms last year, and the unprecedented viewership of the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four, which included a championship game between Iowa and South Carolina that was the most-watched men’s or women’s college basketball game ever on ESPN.

WNBA Opening Night Doubleheader on ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+

Highlighted by the professional debut of superstar Caitlin Clark, ESPN is tipping off the WNBA season with an Opening Night Doubleheader on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and for the first time ever on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 14. Clark’s Indiana Fever visit the Connecticut Sun, followed by defending champion Las Vegas Aces hosting the Phoenix Mercury.

About ESPN Fantasy

ESPN Fantasy is the No. 1 provider in fantasy sports with a comprehensive portfolio of award-winning games and content serving more than 20 million fantasy players across the web, mobile, audio, linear TV, and streaming video. Drawing on resources from nearly every aspect of the company, ESPN Fantasy continues to innovate, expand and reach new and younger audiences through all of its products.

###