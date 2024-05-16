ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One Schedule Update: First Place Philadelphia Phillies to Host St. Louis Cardinals on June 2

ESPN today announced an update to it’s 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One schedule. On June 2, the first place Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will host the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado at 7 p.m. ET.

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will provide commentary with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney.

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN, starting at 6 p.m.

On deck: the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr. host the San Diego Padres and Manny Machado on the May 19 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated 2024 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

