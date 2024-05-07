ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Viewership Up Double-Digits From Last Year

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball viewership is up double-digits from last year, according to Nielsen. Through six games, the marquee, national game of the week is averaging 1,644,000 viewers, up 16 percent from 1,419,000 viewers at this point last year.

The May 5 edition of Sunday Night Baseball – the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-4 – averaged 1,679,000 viewers, up four percent from 1,622,000 viewers for last year’s comparable game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

The Giants vs. Phillies broadcast peaked with 1,806,000 viewers at 8 p.m. ET.

On deck: the New York Mets host the Atlanta Braves on the May 12 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball at 7 p.m.

-30-