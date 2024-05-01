ESPN to Present All 46 Games of the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League Season
- 17 games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; All 46 games available on ESPN+
- 2024 Season Opener on ABC: 2023 Championship rematch between Utah Archers and Philadelphia Waterdogs and Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. ET
- 2024 PLL Championship Final on ABC Sept.15 at 3 p.m. ET
ESPN will present the entire 2024 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, featuring 17 games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and all 46 games streaming live on ESPN+.
Internationally, the PLL season will be available to watch in Canada (TSN), Latin America/Brazil (STAR+, Disney+), Caribbean (ESPN Play), and Australia/New Zealand/Pac Islands (ESPN App).
Opening Weekend
The first game on Opening Weekend, Saturday, June 1, will feature a 2023 PLL Championship rematch between the Utah Archers and Philadelphia Waterdogs on ABC and ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET. Also, the New York Atlas will host the Boston Cannons – the first-ever home game and conference matchup in PLL history – at Casey Stadium at UAlbany on June 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.
2024 PLL All-Star Weekend
ESPN will also televise the 2024 PLL All-Star Game live from Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN+, featuring a conference-based matchup between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time in league history.
PLL Playoffs
ESPN will present the 2024 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the 2024 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.
2024 PLL College Draft
ESPNU and ESPN+ will also televise the 2023 PLL Draft on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|City
|Matchup
|Network
|Tues., May 7
|7 p.m.
|Bristol, Conn.
|2024 PLL College Draft
|ESPNU, ESPN+
|Sat.,
June 1
|1 p.m.
|Albany, N.Y.
|Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ABC, ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Sun.,
June 2
|1 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Fri.,
June 7
|6 p.m.
|Charlotte, N.C.
|California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
June 8
|5 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
June 15
|12:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia
|Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ABC, ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sun.,
June 16
|12:30 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas
|ABC, ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|Fri.,
June 28
|7 p.m.
|Minneapolis
|New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
June 29
|6 p.m.
|California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Fri.,
July 5
|6 p.m.
|Boston
|California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. New York Atlas
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
July 6
|4:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sat.,
July 13
|3 p.m.
|Louisville, Ky.
|2024 PLL All-Star Game
|ESPN, ESPN+
|TBD
|2024 PLL Skills Competition
|ESPN+
|Fri.,
July 19
|6 p.m.
|Fairfield, Conn.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
July 20
|3 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons
|ABC, ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Utah Archers vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
July 27
|3 p.m.
|San Diego
|Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN, ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons
|ESPN+
|Sun.,
July 28
|3 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas
|ABC, ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
Aug. 3
|1 p.m.
|Baltimore
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ABC, ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sun.,
Aug. 4
|12:30 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes
|ABC, ESPN+
|Fri.,
Aug 9
|8 p.m.
|Denver
|Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
Aug 10
|2:30 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Fri.,
Aug 16
|8 p.m.
|Salt Lake City
|California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos
|ESPN+
|Sat.,
Aug 17
|6:30 p.m.
|New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Mon.,
Sept. 2
|TBD
|Boston
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #1
|ESPN+
|TBD
|PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #2
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|Sun.,
Sept. 8
|TBD
|Long Island, N.Y.
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #1
|ESPN, ESPN+
|TBD
|PLL Playoff Semifinal #2
|ESPN+
|Sun.,
Sept. 15
|TBD
|Philadelphia
|PLL Championship
|ABC, ESPN+
###
Media Contacts
ESPN: [email protected]
PLL: [email protected]