ESPN to Present All 46 Games of the 2024 Premier Lacrosse League Season

17 games on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2; All 46 games available on ESPN+

2024 Season Opener on ABC: 2023 Championship rematch between Utah Archers and Philadelphia Waterdogs and Saturday, June 1, at 1 p.m. ET

2024 PLL Championship Final on ABC Sept.15 at 3 p.m. ET

ESPN will present the entire 2024 season of the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster, featuring 17 games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2, and all 46 games streaming live on ESPN+.

Internationally, the PLL season will be available to watch in Canada (TSN), Latin America/Brazil (STAR+, Disney+), Caribbean (ESPN Play), and Australia/New Zealand/Pac Islands (ESPN App).

Opening Weekend

The first game on Opening Weekend, Saturday, June 1, will feature a 2023 PLL Championship rematch between the Utah Archers and Philadelphia Waterdogs on ABC and ESPN+ at 1 p.m. ET. Also, the New York Atlas will host the Boston Cannons – the first-ever home game and conference matchup in PLL history – at Casey Stadium at UAlbany on June 2 at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.

2024 PLL All-Star Weekend

ESPN will also televise the 2024 PLL All-Star Game live from Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m., on ESPN and ESPN+, featuring a conference-based matchup between Eastern and Western Conference All-Stars for the first time in league history.

PLL Playoffs

ESPN will present the 2024 PLL Playoffs in their entirety, with the 2024 Championship set for ABC and ESPN+, live from Philadelphia on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 3 p.m.

2024 PLL College Draft

ESPNU and ESPN+ will also televise the 2023 PLL Draft on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m. ET. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, which will originate from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Conn., joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle.

Date Time (ET) City Matchup Network Tues., May 7 7 p.m. Bristol, Conn. 2024 PLL College Draft ESPNU, ESPN+ Sat., June 1 1 p.m. Albany, N.Y. Utah Archers vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ABC, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Sun., June 2 1 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Fri., June 7 6 p.m. Charlotte, N.C. California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ Sat., June 8 5 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Boston Cannons ESPN2 7:30 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Sat., June 15 12:30 p.m. Philadelphia Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ABC, ESPN+ 7 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Sun., June 16 12:30 p.m. California Redwoods vs. New York Atlas ABC, ESPN+ 3 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ Fri., June 28 7 p.m. Minneapolis New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ Sat., June 29 6 p.m. California Redwoods vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN2, ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Fri., July 5 6 p.m. Boston California Redwoods vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. New York Atlas ESPN+ Sat., July 6 4:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ 7 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Boston Cannons ESPN2, ESPN+ Sat., July 13 3 p.m. Louisville, Ky. 2024 PLL All-Star Game ESPN, ESPN+ TBD 2024 PLL Skills Competition ESPN+ Fri., July 19 6 p.m. Fairfield, Conn. Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ESPN+ Sat., July 20 3 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Boston Cannons ABC, ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Utah Archers vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ Sat., July 27 3 p.m. San Diego Carolina Chaos vs. California Redwoods ESPN, ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Boston Cannons ESPN+ Sun., July 28 3 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. New York Atlas ABC, ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Maryland Whipsnakes vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ Sat., Aug. 3 1 p.m. Baltimore Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ABC, ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ Sun., Aug. 4 12:30 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 3 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes ABC, ESPN+ Fri., Aug 9 8 p.m. Denver Maryland Whipsnakes vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. California Redwoods ESPN+ Sat., Aug 10 2:30 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Carolina Chaos vs. Denver Outlaws ESPN2, ESPN+ Fri., Aug 16 8 p.m. Salt Lake City California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers ESPN+ 10:30 p.m. Boston Cannons vs. Carolina Chaos ESPN+ Sat., Aug 17 6:30 p.m. New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs ESPN+ 9 p.m. Denver Outlaws vs. Utah Archers ESPN2, ESPN+ Mon., Sept. 2 TBD Boston PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #1 ESPN+ TBD PLL Playoff Quarterfinal #2 ESPN2, ESPN+ Sun., Sept. 8 TBD Long Island, N.Y. PLL Playoff Semifinal #1 ESPN, ESPN+ TBD PLL Playoff Semifinal #2 ESPN+ Sun., Sept. 15 TBD Philadelphia PLL Championship ABC, ESPN+

Media Contacts

ESPN: [email protected]

PLL: [email protected]