ESPN to Present Every Game of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, Beginning May 10

National title game to air on ESPN for third straight year

Quarterfinal and Semifinal games live on ESPNU

All games streaming on ESPN+

ESPN will present every game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with games beginning Friday, May 10 and the tournament culminating with the crowning of a national champion on Sunday, May 26, live on ESPN.

First and second round games will stream on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 10, and ESPNU will present all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 16. Championship Weekend Semifinals from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 24, and for the third consecutive year, the national title game will air live on ESPN on Sunday, May 26. All games will be streaming live on ESPN+.

The top three seeds – reigning national champion Northwestern (No. 1), 2021 champion Boston College (No. 2), who has advanced to the national title game the past six seasons (excluding 2020), and No. 3 Syracuse each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 12.

Commentators

Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo

and Analysts:

Dana Boyle: Former Virginia Cavalier and 2013 All-ACC Charlotte North: Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner and two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA Courtney Martinez Connor : Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s Sheehan Stanwick Burch: Four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year

Alter, Stanwick Burch, North and Boyle to call championship weekend

Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.

Click HERE for the full bracket.

2024 NCAA Women’s College Lacrosse Championship on ESPN Platforms