ESPN to Present Every Game of the 2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, Beginning May 10
- National title game to air on ESPN for third straight year
- Quarterfinal and Semifinal games live on ESPNU
- All games streaming on ESPN+
ESPN will present every game of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, with games beginning Friday, May 10 and the tournament culminating with the crowning of a national champion on Sunday, May 26, live on ESPN.
First and second round games will stream on ESPN+ beginning Friday, May 10, and ESPNU will present all four quarterfinal matchups on Thursday, May 16. Championship Weekend Semifinals from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 24, and for the third consecutive year, the national title game will air live on ESPN on Sunday, May 26. All games will be streaming live on ESPN+.
The top three seeds – reigning national champion Northwestern (No. 1), 2021 champion Boston College (No. 2), who has advanced to the national title game the past six seasons (excluding 2020), and No. 3 Syracuse each earned a first round bye and will begin their title quests hosting second round games on Sunday, May 12.
Commentators
- Play-by-play: Jay Alter, Mike Corey, Mark Dixon and Leah Secondo
- Analysts:
-
- Dana Boyle: Former Virginia Cavalier and 2013 All-ACC
- Charlotte North: Two-time Tewaaraton Trophy winner and two-time All-American at Boston College; NCAA career goals leader (358); 2021 NCAA Champion; 2022 World Champion with Team USA
- Courtney Martinez Connor: Five-time NCAA Champion and All-American at Maryland; former Division I head coach at Arizona State, UMBC and Mount St. Mary’s
- Sheehan Stanwick Burch: Four-time All-American at Georgetown and 2001 National Attacker of the Year
- Alter, Stanwick Burch, North and Boyle to call championship weekend
Additional details on ESPN’s Championship Weekend presentation will be announced later this month.
Click HERE for the full bracket.
2024 NCAA Women’s College Lacrosse Championship on ESPN Platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Platform
|Fri, May 10
|Noon
|First Round: Robert Morris at No. 4 Maryland
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|First Round: Binghamton at No. 6 Yale
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|First Round: Coastal Carolina at No. 7 Notre Dame
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|First Round: Richmond at No. 8 Pennsylvania
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|First Round: Niagara vs. Stony Brook
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|First Round: James Madison vs. Penn State
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|First Round: Long Island University at No. 5 Virginia
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|First Round: Stanford vs. Denver
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|First Round: Drexel vs. Princeton
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|First Round: Duke vs. Loyola Maryland
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|First Round: Mercer vs. Michigan
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|First Round: Fairfield vs. Johns Hopkins
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|First Round: North Carolina vs. Florida
|ESPN+
|Sun, May 12
|Noon
|Second Round: TBD at Boston College
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Second Round: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD vs. TBD
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD at Syracuse
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD at Northwestern
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Second Round: TBD
|ESPN+
|Thu, May 16
|Noon
|Quarterfinal #1: TBD at TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #2: TBD at TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #3: TBD at TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Quarterfinal #4: TBD at TBD
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Fri, May 24
|3 p.m.
|Semifinal #1: TBD vs. TBD
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Charlotte North, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Semifinal #2: TBD vs. TBD
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Charlotte North, Dana Boyle
|ESPNU/ESPN+
|Sun, May 26
|Noon
|NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Game: TBD vs. TBD
Jay Alter, Sheehan Stanwick Burch, Charlotte North, Dana Boyle
|ESPN/ESPN+