Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch

Marquee and Featured Groups include defending THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson champion Day

Also back-to-back THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner K.H. Lee, Spieth, Scott, Knapp, Jaeger, Dunlap, Tom Kim, more

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:45 a.m. ET, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 5

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream four-feed coverage of the THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow, May 2, at 7:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, May 5.

, continues through Sunday, May 5. Marquee and Featured groups include defending THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson champion and 13-time TOUR winner Jason Day , two-time THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner H. Lee , and recent TOUR winners Stephan Jaeger , Jake Knapp and Nick Dunlap , along with Jordan Spieth , Adam Scott , Tom Kim , Si Woo Kim , and more.

, two-time THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner , and recent TOUR winners , and , along with , , , , and more. The Featured Holes feed will showcase three par-3 holes at TPC Craig Ranch: Nos. 4, 7 and 17, as well as the drivable par-4 14th.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

Thursday, May 2

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – No. 20 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Jason Day – Defending THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner, No. 22 world ranking, 13 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Sungjae Im – Two-time TOUR winner, 2019 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Si Woo Kim – Four-time TOUR winner, 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii champion

H. Lee – Two-time TOUR winner (2022, 2021 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), No. 19 in FedExCup standings

Brice Garnett – Two-time TOUR winner

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Tom Kim – No. 23 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner

Camilo Villegas – Five-time TOUR winner

Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner (2022 Sanderson Farms Championship, 2016 RSM Classic)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jake Knapp – TOUR winner (2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta), No. 25 in FedExCup standings

Luke List – Two-time TOUR winner

Adam Schenk – Korn Ferry Tour winner

Stephan Jaeger – TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open), No. 17 in FedExCup standings

Nick Dunlap – Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Byeong Hun An – No. 9 in FedExCup standings

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jake Knapp / Luke List / Adam Schenk

– Jake Knapp / Luke List / Adam Schenk Featured Group – Adam Scott / Si Woo Kim / K.H. Lee

– Adam Scott / Si Woo Kim / K.H. Lee Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

– No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, May 3

Main Feed | 7:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Adam Scott / Si Woo Kim / K.H. Lee

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Sungjae Im

Featured Groups | 8:15 a.m. ET

Jake Knapp / Luke List / Adam Schenk

Stephan Jaeger / Nick Dunlap / Byeong Hun An

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tom Hoge / Brice Garnett / Daniel Berger

Tom Kim / Camilo Villegas / Mackenzie Hughes

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Sungjae Im

– Jordan Spieth / Jason Day / Sungjae Im Featured Group – Tom Kim / Camilo Villegas / Mackenzie Hughes

– Tom Kim / Camilo Villegas / Mackenzie Hughes Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

– No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

