Featured Groups Streaming Exclusively on ESPN+: Live Coverage of LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup, Korda Going for 6th Straight Win

More than 40 hours of live coverage over four days begins Thursday, May 9, at 7:55 a.m. ET

World No. 1 Nelly Korda playing for record-breaking sixth consecutive LPGA Tour win

Featured Groups also include 7 of world’s top 10 players, 10 major winners

No Laying Up returns with “fanalyst” perspectives

ESPN+ will stream live coverage of the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup with an exclusive Featured Groups feed starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 9, at 7:55 a.m. ET, from Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey.

Featured Groups on ESPN+ will showcase seven of the top 10 players in the world and 10 major champions , including world No. 1 Nelly Korda seeking a record-breaking sixth LPGA Tour win in a row, and No. 10 Lydia Ko who remains only one point away from qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Headlining an all-female main commentary team, Amy Rogers will host the Featured Groups coverage on ESPN+ alongside analyst Amanda Blumenherst, with on-course reports and live player interviews from Chantel McCabe and Hope Barnett.

No Laying Up‘s Cody McBride and Phil “Big Randy” Landes will also delivery their fresh “fanalyst” takes and insights throughout the event coverage.

The Cognizant Founders Cup honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.

FEATURED GROUPS | Thursday, May 9

Coverage begins at 7:55 a.m. ET

Morning Wave

Nelly Korda / Jin Young Ko / Minjee Lee | 7:59 a.m. ET

Nelly Korda – Seeking sixth consecutive LPGA Tour title, No. 1 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 1 in Race to the CME Globe, 13-time LPGA Tour winner, two-time major winner (2024 The Chevron Championship, 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship), 2020 Olympic gold medalist

Jin Young Ko – No. 5 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2019 Evian Championship, 2019 The Chevron Championship), 15-time LPGA Tour winner

Minjee Lee – No. 9 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time major winner (2022 U.S. Women’s Open, 2021 Evian Championship), 10-time LPGA Tour winner

Nasa Hataoka / Brooke Henderson / Hannah Green | 8:10 a.m. ET

Nasa Hataoka– 18 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No.19 in Race to the CME Globe, six-time LPGA Tour winner

Brooke Henderson– No. 6 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 5 in Race to the CME Globe, two-time major winner (2022 Evian Championship, 2016 Women’s PGA Championship), 13-time LPGA Tour winner

Hannah Green– 7 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No.3 in Race to the CME Globe 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship winner, five-time LPGA Tour winner

Afternoon Wave

Angel Yin/ Alison Lee / Leona Maguire | 1:21 p.m. ET

Angel Yin– 21 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, LPGA Tour winner (2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai)

Alison Lee– Two wins on Ladies European Tour

Leona Maguire– No. 23 in Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, No. 12 in the Race to the CME Globe, two-time LPGA Tour winner, former world No. 1 amateur

Atthaya Thitikul / Alexa Pano / Andrea Lee | 1:32 p.m. ET

Atthaya Thitikul– No. 11 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, two-time LPGA Tour winner

Alexa Pano– LPGA Tour winner (2023 ISPS Handa World Invitational)

Andrea Lee– No. 18 in Race to the CME Globe, LPGA Tour winner (2022 Portland Classic)

ESPN+ coverage of Friday, Saturday and Sunday rounds will be determined when pairings and tee times are announced.

LPGA Tour on ESPN+

The Cognizant Founders Cup on ESPN+ is part of a two-year deal announced in November 2023 in which ESPN+ is presenting live featured group coverage of eight LPGA Tour tournaments through the 2025 season. Following the 2024 Chevron Championship, the Cognizant Founders Cup is the second of four LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season.

This latest deal continues a longstanding relationship between the LPGA Tour and ESPN.

In 2022, ESPN+ streamed the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

ESPN televised a schedule of regular LPGA Tour events from 1979-2009, and ABC covered the CME Group Tour Championship from 2015-2018.

ESPN aired the first two rounds of the AIG British Open from 1982-2002 and all four rounds from 2010-2015, as well as the first two rounds of the U.S. Women’s Open from 1982-2014.

The first golf ever televised on ESPN was the LPGA Sahara Open on Sept. 8, 1979, ESPN’s second day on air.

The remaining slate of LPGA Tour events on ESPN+ this season will be announced later this year.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

