Golf’s Top Stars Highlight Live ESPN, ESPN+ PGA Championship Coverage Thursday

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler Joins Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa in ESPN TV Window and ESPN+ Featured Groups

First Tee to Last Putt Live Play for More Than 12 Hours plus 10 Featured Groups in First Round

With golf’s top stars ready to tee it up at the second major championship of the year, ESPN and ESPN+ will bring fans multiple ways to watch the stars in action when the 106th PGA Championship begins Thursday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

Beginning at 7 a.m. ET, viewers will be able to watch a full day of traditional coverage starting with the opening tee shots of the first round and continuing through the final putt of the day. ESPN+ will stream live play from 7 a.m. until noon, with traditional coverage moving to ESPN from noon until 8 p.m.

Also on Thursday, exclusive Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ will highlight many of the game’s top players in 10 different groups over more than 12 continuous hours of live play.

The majority of the rounds of the group of Tiger Woods, Adam Scott and former PGA Championship winner Keegan Bradley, which begins on the 10th tee at 8:04 a.m., will only be seen in the U.S. on ESPN+, during the traditional coverage and during the Featured Group coverage, with the round likely concluding on ESPN when the coverage switches at noon. The rounds of former PGA Championship winners Justin Thomas (7:53 a.m. tee time), Rory McIlroy (8:15 a.m.) and Brooks Koepka (8:37 a.m.) also will primarily be seen on ESPN+.

Later in the day, World No 1 and 2023 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler tees off at 2:36 p.m. and his round will be seen on ESPN during the noon-8 p.m. window as well as in Featured Group coverage on ESPN+. Others in the afternoon television window and in Featured Groups include former PGA Championship winners Jason Day (1:18 p.m.), Collin Morikawa and Phil Mickelson (1:51 p.m.) and former World No. 1 Jon Rahm (2:02 p.m.).

On Thursday, Featured Group coverage on ESPN+ will include (all times Eastern):

Featured Group 1 (Start time 7:45 a.m.) 8:04 a.m. – Tiger Woods | Adam Scott | Keegan Bradley (off No. 10) 2:13 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler | Wyndham Clark | Brian Harman (off No. 1)

Featured Group 2 (2 groups) (Start time 7:45 a.m.) 7:53 a.m. – Ludvig Aberg | Xander Schauffele | Justin Thomas (10) 8:26 a.m. – Cameron Smith | Hideki Matsuyama | Viktor Hovland (10) 1:18 p.m. – Jason Day | Shane Lowry | Nicolai Hojgaard (1) 1:29 p.m. – Gary Woodland | Tom Kim | Joaquin Niemann (1)

Featured Group 3 (Start time 8 a.m.) 8:15 a.m. – Rory McIlroy | Dustin Johnson | Jusin Rose (10) 1:51 p.m. – Collin Morikawa | Phil Mickelson | Matt Fitzpatrick (1)

Featured Group 4 (Start time 8:30 a.m.) 8:37 a.m. – Brooks Koepka | Max Homa | Jordan Spieth (off 10) 2:02 p.m. – Jon Rahm | Rickie Fowler | Cameron Young (off 1)



Also on Thursday, ESPN+ will offer Featured Holes coverage of Holes 13-14-18 beginning at 7:45 a.m.

ESPN also will offer four hours of alternate telecasts on Thursday starting with ESPN BET at the PGA Championship (11 a.m., ESPN2) followed by PGA Championship with No Laying Up (1 p.m., ESPN2).

On Wednesday at noon, ESPN+ will stream Wednesday at the PGA Championship, a three-hour, live practice round/preview program. Michael Eaves will host the program with analyst Curtis Strange as well as ESPN’s reporters, all on location at Valhalla. The program will include coverage of select player news conferences as well as player interviews, live shots of player practice rounds and scenes from the driving range.

Thursday at the PGA Championship on ESPN Platforms

Thursday, May 16 First Round 7 a.m. – noon ESPN+ Featured Group 1 (one morning, one afternoon) 7:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 2 (two morning groups, two afternoon groups) 7:45 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 3 (one morning, one afternoon) 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Group 4 (one morning, one afternoon) 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN+ Featured Holes – 13, 14, 18 7:45 a.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN+ ESPN BET at the PGA Championship 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ESPN2 First Round Noon – 8 p.m. ESPN PGA Championship with No Laying Up 1-3 p.m. ESPN2

About ESPN+

