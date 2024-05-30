Original Program “Fighter Canvas: Xander Zayas” ahead of Top Rank Boxing on ESPN Zayas vs. Teixeira

ESPN will air the original program Fighter Canvas: Xander Zayas before the June 8 main event—Zayas vs. Teixeira—at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The program offers fight fans a 30-minute portrayal of undefeated rising Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas (18-0,12 KOs) as he prepares for his first career main event. Zayas, who signed with Top Rank at 16 as their youngest prospect ever, is now 21 and headlining for the first time in New York City during the weekend of the famed Puerto Rican Day Parade. Fans will get an exclusive inside look at this emerging fighter as he strives to follow in the footsteps of Puerto Rican fight legends such as Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto. Before he can fight for a world title, he must pass his toughest test to date in Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs).

The program will also be available for replay on-demand in the ESPN App, on ESPN.com, and ESPN+.

Fighter Canvas: Xander Zayas (All Times ET)

Date Time (ET) Network Sat June 1 12:30 a.m. ESPN2 Tue June 4 12:30 a.m. 6:30 a.m. ESPNEWS Fri June 7 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 Sat June 8 12 a.m. ESPNEWS 6:30 a.m. ESPN2

Fight Night

Live, Saturday, June 8 at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, Top Rank presents kick-off to Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend: Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira.

Zayas vs. Teixeira (All Times ET)

Date Time Event Fights Platform Sat., June 8 11 p.m. Main Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+(simulcast) Co-Feature Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Enrique Vivas 7:10 p.m. Feature Jahi Tucker vs. Quincy LaVallais ESPN+ Undercard Tiger Johnson vs. Tarik Zaina Undercard Andy Dominguez vs. Cristopher Rios Undercard Elijah Flores vs. Derrick Whitley Jr. Undercard Ofacio Falcon vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr. Undercard Ali Feliz vs. Lemir Isom-Riley Undercard Nisa Rodriguez vs. Jordanne Garcia

