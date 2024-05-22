PGA TOUR LIVE Exclusively on ESPN+: Four-Stream Coverage of Charles Schwab Challenge

Coverage begins at 8 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, May 26

Marquee Groups includes world No. 1 Scheffler, Homa, Finau, Horschel, Bradley, Scott

Featured Groups include Morikawa, Spieth, Harman, Eckroat, Hoge, Kirk, Tom Kim, more

Four-feed coverage on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, May 26.

, continues through Sunday, May 26. Marquee and Featured Groups include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and other top 25 players including No. 9 Collin Morikawa , No. 10 Max Homa , No. 11 Brian Harman , No. 20 Keegan Bradley , and No. 25 Jordan Spieth , along with fan favorites Tony Finau , Tom Kim , Austin Eckroat , Billy Horschel , and more.

and other top 25 players including No. 9 , No. 10 , No. 11 , No. 20 , and No. 25 , along with fan favorites , , , , and more. The Featured Holes feed will showcase four par-3 holes at the newly renovated course at Colonial : Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16.

: Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | May 23

Main Feed | 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Tony Finau – Six-time TOUR winner

Max Homa – No. 10 world ranking, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion, 2014 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Scottie Scheffler – Two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2024 (RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), nine-time TOUR winner

Billy Horschel – Eight-time TOUR winner, 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, 2014 FedExCup champion

Keegan Bradley – No. 20 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Brian Harman – No. 11 world ranking, No. 19 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, 2018 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Si Woo Kim – Four-time TOUR winner

Austin Eckroat – TOUR winner (2024 Cognizant Classic)

Collin Morikawa – No. 9 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup rankings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Sepp Straka – Two-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Chris Kirk – 2024 The Sentry winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2015 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Emiliano Grillo – Defending Charles Schwab Challenge winner, two-time TOUR winner, 2016 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Jordan Spieth – No. 25 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion, 2016 Charles Schwab Challenge winner

Chris Gotterup – TOUR winner (2024 Myrtle Beach Classic)

Tom Kim – Three-time TOUR winner

Tom Hoge – TOUR winner (2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am), No. 21 in FedExCup standings

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley

– Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley Featured Group – Chris Kirk / Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth

– Chris Kirk / Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth Featured Hole – No. 8| Par 3

– No. 8| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | May 24

Main Feed | 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 8:45 a.m. ET

Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott

Featured Groups | 8:30 a.m. ET

Chris Kirk /Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth

Chris Gotterup / Tom Kim / Tom Hoge

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Brian Harman / Justin Rose / Si Woo Kim

Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka

At 4 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott

– Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott Featured Group – Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka

– Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka Featured Hole – No. 8| Par 3

– No. 8| Par 3 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Charles Schwab Challenge | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 23 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 Featured Groups Brian Harman / Justin Rose / Si Woo Kim Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Chris Kirk / Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth Chris Gotterup / Tom Kim / Tom Hoge 8:45 Marquee Group Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley 9 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3 4 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley Chris Kirk / Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Thursday, May 24 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 8:30 a.m. Featured Groups Chris Kirk / Emiliano Grillo / Jordan Spieth Chris Gotterup / Tom Kim / Tom Hoge ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Brian Harman / Justin Rose / Si Woo Kim Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka 8:45 a.m. Marquee Group Scottie Scheffler / Billy Horschel / Keegan Bradley ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott 9 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3 4 p.m. Featured Groups Tony Finau / Max Homa / Adam Scott Austin Eckroat / Collin Morikawa / Sepp Straka Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

