PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive, Four-Stream Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open

Coverage begins at 6:45 a.m. ET tomorrow, continues through Final Round on Sunday, June 2

Marquee, Featured Groups include two-time Canadian Open winner McIlroy, defending champion Taylor

Also Theegala, Fleetwood, Lowry, Bhatia, Burns, Woodland, Scott, Young, Tom Kim, more

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will present the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with four exclusive streams of coverage, only for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 2.

Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 3 and two-time RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy playing with defending RBC Canadian Open winner Nick Taylor; major winners Gary Woodland, Adam Scott and Shane Lowry; and fan favorites Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young, Erik van Rooyan, and more.

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | May 30

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 26-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year, two-time RBC Canadian Open winner (2022, 2019)

Nick Taylor – Defending RBC Canadian Open winner, four-time TOUR winner

Taylor Pendrith – TOUR winner (2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson)

Tommy Fleetwood – No. 13 world ranking, seven-time winner on the DP World Tour

Sahith Theegala– No. 12 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Corey Conners – Two-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Sam Burns – Five-time TOUR winner

Gary Woodland – 2019 U.S. Open champion, four-time TOUR winner

Adam Svensson – TOUR Winner (2022 RSM Classic)

Adam Scott – 14-time TOUR winner, 2013 Masters champion

Tom Kim – Three-time TOUR winner

Daniel Berger – Four-time TOUR winner, 2015 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Cameron Young – 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Akshay Bhatia – Two-time TOUR winner

Erik van Rooyan – Two-time TOUR winner

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour victories

Mackenzie Hughes – Two-time TOUR Winner

Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

FRIDAY | May 31

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:15 a.m. ET

Tommy Fleetwood / Sahith Theegala / Corey Conners

Rory McIlroy / Nick Taylor / Taylor Pendrith

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Erik van Rooyen

Shane Lowry / Mackenzie Hughes / Adam Hadwin

Sam Burns / Gary Woodland / Adam Svensson

Adam Scott / Tom Kim / Daniel Berger

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Four-Feed Coverage of the RBC Canadian Open | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 30 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Sam Burns / Gary Woodland / Adam Svensson Adam Scott / Tom Kim / Daniel Berger ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Erik van Rooyen Shane Lowry / Mackenzie Hughes / Adam Hadwin 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rory McIlroy / Nick Taylor / Taylor Pendrith ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tommy Fleetwood / Sahith Theegala / Corey Conners Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3 3 p.m. Featured Groups Tommy Fleetwood / Sahith Theegala / Corey Conners Shane Lowry / Mackenzie Hughes / Adam Hadwin Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, May 31 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Marquee Group Tommy Fleetwood / Sahith Theegala / Corey Conners ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rory McIlroy / Nick Taylor / Taylor Pendrith Featured Groups Cameron Young / Akshay Bhatia / Erik van Rooyen Shane Lowry / Mackenzie Hughes / Adam Hadwin ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Sam Burns / Gary Woodland / Adam Svensson Adam Scott / Tom Kim / Daniel Berger 7:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 6, 8, 13, and 16 | Par 3 3 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Nick Taylor / Taylor Pendrith Adam Scott / Tom Kim / Daniel Berger Featured Holes No. 8 | Par 3 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

