Sixth Signature Event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Enhanced, Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of Wells Fargo Championship

Featuring one of the PGA TOUR’s strongest fields at its sixth Signature Event of the season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream expanded four-feed coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, May 12.

An enhanced Main Feed on Thursday and Friday features world No. 2 and 25-time TOUR winner Rory McIlroy, six-time TOUR winner and world No. 10 Max Homa, and TOUR winner and fan-favorite at world No. 23 Tom Kim.

Expanded Marquee and Featured groups include five more of the world's top 10 players, including Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, and Brian Harman, as well as major champions Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, and Hideki Matsuyama.

The Featured Holes feed will showcase Quail Hollow's par-4 14th, along with three par-3's: Nos. 4, 6 and 17.

Thursday, May 9

Main Feed | 11 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 11:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa (1st Tee: 12:39 p.m. ET) Rory McIlroy – No. 2 world ranking, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 25-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Tom Kim – No. 23 world ranking, three-time TOUR winner Max Homa – No. 10 world ranking, No. 22 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, T3 at 2024 Masters

(1st Tee: 12:39 p.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 11:15 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry – 2019 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour victories

Wyndham Clark – No. 3 world ranking, No. 2 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Xander Schauffele – No. 4 world ranking, No. 3 in current FedExCup standings, seven-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Collin Morikawa – No. 13 world ranking, No. 11 in FedExCup rankings, T3 at 2024 Masters, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Jordan Spieth – No. 21 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Featured Groups | 11 a.m. ET

Brian Harman – No. 9 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Jason Day – No. 24 world ranking, 13 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Patrick Cantlay – No. 8 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 15 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

Sahith Theegala– No. 12 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, TOUR winner (2023 Fortinet Championship), 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 7 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa

– Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa Featured Group – Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth (When Morikawa, Fowler and Spieth complete their round, coverage will follow the Matsuyama/Theegala/Hovland group, in progress.)

– Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth (When Morikawa, Fowler and Spieth complete their round, coverage will follow the Matsuyama/Theegala/Hovland group, in progress.) Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

– No. 14 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Friday, May 10

Main Feed | 11 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 11:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Rory McIlroy, Tom Kim, Max Homa (10th Tee: 11:33 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 12:15 p.m. ET

Shane Lowry/Wyndham Clark/Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth

Featured Groups | 11:15 a.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama/Sahith Theegala/Viktor Hovland

Brian Harman/Jason Day/Patrick Cantlay

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa (When McIlroy, Kim and Homa complete their round, coverage will follow the Lowry/Clark/Schauffele group, in progress.)

Featured Group – Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth (in progress)

Featured Hole – No. 14 | Par 4

Featured Hole – No. 17 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, May 9 11 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa Featured Groups Brian Harman/Jason Day/Patrick Cantlay Hideki Matsuyama/Sahith Theegala/Viktor Hovland 11:15 a.m. Marquee Groups Shane Lowry/Wyndham Clark/ Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth 11:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 6, 17 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 4 2 p.m. Featured Group Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa Featured Groups Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama/Sahith Theegala/Viktor Hovland Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 4 No. 17 | Par 3 Friday, May 10 11 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa 11:15 a.m. Featured Groups Hideki Matsuyama/Sahith Theegala/Viktor Hovland Brian Harman/Jason Day/Patrick Cantlay 11:45 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 6, 17 | Par 3 No. 14 | Par 4 12:15 p.m. Marquee Groups Shane Lowry/Wyndham Clark/ Xander Schauffele Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy/Tom Kim/Max Homa Shane Lowry/Wyndham Clark/ Xander Schauffele Featured Group Collin Morikawa/Rickie Fowler/Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 14 | Par 4 No. 17 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

