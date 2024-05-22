Top Rank Presents Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: The Rematch

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone, will broadcast the highly anticipated rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall this Saturday, May 25, at 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

Since the controversial split decision in February 2022, when Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) protected his unbeaten record to retain his undisputed junior welterweight title, he and Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) have been engaged in a heated war of words. The fierce rivals will go head-to-head again in Saturday’s 12-round junior welterweight contest in one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in modern British boxing history.

Calling the action are Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna, who was recently inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

ESPN UK’s James Regan will be on the ground in Leeds, providing the latest news from the pre-fight press conference, weigh-in, and fight night.

Out this week: Jack Catterall recalls his first fight with Josh Taylor — Catterall describes how the first fight versus Taylor unfolded, his emotions on the night, and his mindset. (Nick Parkinson)

