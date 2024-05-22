Top Rank Presents Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall: The Rematch
Saturday, May 25 | Live and Exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S
ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices
Visit ESPNPlus.com/TopRank To Subscribe
Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone, will broadcast the highly anticipated rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall this Saturday, May 25, at 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. The event takes place at First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.
Since the controversial split decision in February 2022, when Taylor (19-1, 13 KOs) protected his unbeaten record to retain his undisputed junior welterweight title, he and Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) have been engaged in a heated war of words. The fierce rivals will go head-to-head again in Saturday’s 12-round junior welterweight contest in one of the most eagerly anticipated rematches in modern British boxing history.
Calling the action are Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr. and Bernardo Osuna, who was recently inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.
ESPN.com
ESPN UK’s James Regan will be on the ground in Leeds, providing the latest news from the pre-fight press conference, weigh-in, and fight night.
Out this week: Jack Catterall recalls his first fight with Josh Taylor — Catterall describes how the first fight versus Taylor unfolded, his emotions on the night, and his mindset. (Nick Parkinson)
ESPN+: On Demand Shows, Archives & Premium Articles
- Top Rank: Real Time– All-access with top fighters throughout fight week as they work their way to fight night.
- Who Do U Fight 4?– Learn what drives the next generation of Top Rank stars.
- State of Boxing– Post-show coverage of the biggest fights on ESPN and ESPN+.
- Best of Boxing Spotlight– An archive of the all-time best Top Rank fights.
Follow @ESPNRingside: Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok
Taylor vs. Catterall (All Times ET)
|Date
|Time
|Event
|Fights
|Platform
|Sat., May 25
|3:15 p.m.
|Main
|Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall
|
ESPN+
|Co-Feature
|Paddy Donovan vs. Lewis Ritson
|Undercard
|Cheavon Clarke vs. Ellis Zorro