7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The main event features a thrilling clash of featherweight contenders as legendary KO artist and No. 12 ranked Edson Barboza (24-11) takes on undefeated Lerone Murphy (13-0-1). Barboza seeks his third consecutive win following his first-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo and one of the best comebacks of 2023, where he survived and then beat Sodiq Yusuff. Murphy arrives at his first main event unbeaten and looking to climb up in the rankings.

Co-Main Event:

Welterweights Khaos Williams (14-3)) and Carlston Harris (19-5)) meet in the night’s co-main event. Williams returns to the Octagon after just two fights over the last two years, aiming to make a real push in the division. Meanwhile, Harris looks to add more wins to his 4-1 UFC record and move up another notch in the divisional rankings.

On the call:

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 5/17 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy ESPN+ Sat. 5/18 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Barboza vs. Murphy (Prelims) ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Barboza vs. Murphy Main Card) ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

7 p.m. Main Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy Co-Main Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris Undercard Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj Undercard Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador Undercard Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill 4 p.m. Feature Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan Undercard Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos Undercard Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto Undercard Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves Undercard Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi Undercard Alatengheili vs. Kleidison Rodrigues Undercard Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote

