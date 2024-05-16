Combat SportsUFC
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Barboza vs. Murphy
Live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas: Saturday, May 18, Exclusively on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- The main event features a thrilling clash of featherweight contenders as legendary KO artist and No. 12 ranked Edson Barboza (24-11) takes on undefeated Lerone Murphy (13-0-1). Barboza seeks his third consecutive win following his first-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo and one of the best comebacks of 2023, where he survived and then beat Sodiq Yusuff. Murphy arrives at his first main event unbeaten and looking to climb up in the rankings.
Co-Main Event:
- Welterweights Khaos Williams (14-3)) and Carlston Harris (19-5)) meet in the night’s co-main event. Williams returns to the Octagon after just two fights over the last two years, aiming to make a real push in the division. Meanwhile, Harris looks to add more wins to his 4-1 UFC record and move up another notch in the divisional rankings.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- Expert picks, best bets: Barboza vs. Murphy
- UFC 304: Key questions and analysis on Aspinall-Blaydes, Edwards-Muhammad
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and Paul Felder. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 5/17
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy
|ESPN+
|Sat. 5/18
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Barboza vs. Murphy (Prelims)
|ESPN+,
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Barboza vs. Murphy Main Card)
|ESPN+,
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Barboza vs. Murphy
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
|Co-Main
|Khaos Williams vs. Carlston Harris
|Undercard
|Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
|Undercard
|Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador
|Undercard
|Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan
|Undercard
|Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos
|Undercard
|Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto
|Undercard
|Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves
|Undercard
|Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
|Undercard
|Alatengheili vs. Kleidison Rodrigues
|Undercard
|Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote
-30-