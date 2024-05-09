7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, May 11. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

The main event sees a heavyweight battle between No. 12 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento in what promises to be an exciting finish. Lewis (27-12), a knockout artist who holds the most KO wins in UFC history (14) as well as 22 total throughout his career, looks to add to his record-setting results. Rising contender and Dana White’s Contender Series alum Nascimento (11-1 2NC), with six first round wins including four within 1:39 or less, looks for another quick finish to add to his three consecutive victories, currently tied for the longest active heavyweight win streak.

Louis’s own No. 11 ranked welterweight Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev collide in the night’s co-main event. Buckley (21-9) looks to add to his 13 KO wins and extend his three-fight win streak since his return to welterweight in front of his hometown crowd. Ruziboev (34-8-2 2NC), making his UFC welterweight debut after a 2-0 start in the UFC at middleweight, plans to make a statement with an upset victory, adding to his 25 career first round finishes and extending his 10-fight win steak.

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Fri. 5/10 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento ESPNEWS 5:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento ESPN+ Sat. 5/11 4 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Nascimento (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Nascimento (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

7 p.m. Main Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Co-Main Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev Undercard Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg Undercard Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki Undercard Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson Undercard Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne 4 p.m. Feature Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Undercard Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics Undercard Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington Undercard Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters Undercard Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley Undercard Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset Undercard JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy

