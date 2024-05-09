Uncategorized
UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Nascimento
Live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis: Saturday, May 11, on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
7 p.m. ET: Main Card | 4 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday, May 11. The main card begins at 7 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 4 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- The main event sees a heavyweight battle between No. 12 ranked Derrick Lewis and No. 15 Rodrigo Nascimento in what promises to be an exciting finish. Lewis (27-12), a knockout artist who holds the most KO wins in UFC history (14) as well as 22 total throughout his career, looks to add to his record-setting results. Rising contender and Dana White’s Contender Series alum Nascimento (11-1 2NC), with six first round wins including four within 1:39 or less, looks for another quick finish to add to his three consecutive victories, currently tied for the longest active heavyweight win streak.
Co-Main Event:
- Louis’s own No. 11 ranked welterweight Joaquin Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev collide in the night’s co-main event. Buckley (21-9) looks to add to his 13 KO wins and extend his three-fight win streak since his return to welterweight in front of his hometown crowd. Ruziboev (34-8-2 2NC), making his UFC welterweight debut after a 2-0 start in the UFC at middleweight, plans to make a statement with an upset victory, adding to his 25 career first round finishes and extending his 10-fight win steak.
On the call:
- Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action alongside former middleweight champion Michael Bisping and Laura Sanko. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 5/10
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento
|ESPNEWS
|5:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento
|ESPN+
|Sat. 5/11
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Nascimento (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Lewis vs. Nascimento (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Lewis vs. Nascimento
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|7 p.m.
|Main
|Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
|Co-Main
|Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
|Undercard
|Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
|Undercard
|Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
|Undercard
|Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
|Undercard
|Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
|4 p.m.
|Feature
|Chase Hooper vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
|Undercard
|Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
|Undercard
|Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Pennington
|Undercard
|Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
|Undercard
|Charles Johnson vs. Jake Hadley
|Undercard
|Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset
|Undercard
|JJ Aldrich vs. Veronica Hardy
