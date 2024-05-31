UFC on ESPN+: A Massive Month of UFC Blockbuster Events in June!

Not only one, but two exclusive ESPN+ PPV events will bookend an unprecedented month of UFC on ESPN+ in June with UFC 302: Makhachev vs. Poirier this Saturday night and “The Notorious” Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon at UFC 303: McGregor vs. Chandler on June 29.

On Tuesday, June 4, the 32nd season of The Ultimate Fighter – TUF: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko – will premiere on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10 p.m. ET., with UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso coaching opposite former champion and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko.

And if that’s not enough for UFC fans, ESPN+ will stream three big UFC Fight Night events in June, including UFC’s debut in Saudi Arabia headlined by undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev versus former UFC champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov

Saturday, June 8 | 8 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira

Saturday, June 15 | 10 p.m. ET

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Chimaev

Saturday, June 22 | 3 p.m. ET

UFC on ESPN+ On-Demand

In addition to pre-event press conferences, weigh-ins and shows like UFC Embedded, ESPN+ is home to a huge library of on-demand UFC content including complete replays of past UFC PPV events, classic title fights, Dana White’s Contender Series, all 31 seasons of The Ultimate Fighter, and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###