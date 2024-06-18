ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Capital One Draws More Than Two Million Viewers for Second Consecutive Week

ESPN Selects Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees for July 7 Edition of Sunday Night Baseball

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the Boston Red Sox decisive 9-3 victory over their longtime rivals the New York Yankees on June 16 averaged 2,070,000 viewers, peaking with 2,532,000 viewers at 9:15 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen. It marks the second consecutive week that Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One has drawn more than two million viewers on average.

The June 16 audience was up 20 percent compared to ESPN’s two Red Sox vs. Yankees games on Sunday Night Baseball last season, including up seven percent from the same matchup on Father’s Day weekend in 2023. Overall, Major League Baseball games on ESPN are averaging 1,583,000 viewers this season, up five percent from this point last year.

ESPN today also announced it has selected the Red Sox vs. Yankees game for the July 7 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One. Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

On deck: the Chicago Cubs host the New York Mets on June 23, at 7 p.m. ET. For the current Sunday Night Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room.

