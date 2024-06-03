ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs to Host New York Mets on June 23, First Place Philadelphia Phillies to Host Atlanta Braves on September 1

BaseballMLB

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One Schedule Update: Chicago Cubs to Host New York Mets on June 23, First Place Philadelphia Phillies to Host Atlanta Braves on September 1

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago

ESPN today announced an update to its 2024 Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One schedule. On June 23, the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger host the New York Mets and Pete Alonso at 7 p.m. ET. In addition, on September 1, the first place Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper will host the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson at 7 p.m. ET.  

Karl Ravech, the voice of Sunday Night Baseball, will provide commentary with five-time World Series Champion and analyst David Cone, fellow analyst Eduardo Pérez and reporter Buster Olney. 

Sunday Night Baseball is also available on ESPN RadioESPN Deportes and the ESPN AppBaseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown generally precedes Sunday Night Baseball with a one-hour pregame show on ESPN, starting at 6 p.m. 

On deck: Aaron Judge versus Shohei Ohtani in the Bronx as the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers on the June 9 edition of Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One at 7 p.m. For the updated 2024 Sunday Night Baseball schedule, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

-30- 

ESPN media contacts: [email protected][email protected].

Photo of Alex Feuz Alex Feuz Follow on Twitter 16 seconds ago
Photo of Alex Feuz

Alex Feuz

Based in Bristol, CT, Alex Feuz is a Sr. Publicist working on the MLB, Little League and ESPN Audio properties.
Back to top button