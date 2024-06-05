ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One Viewership Up Again

Alex Feuz

The June 2 edition of ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One – the St. Louis Cardinals at the Philadelphia Phillies – averaged 1,653,000 viewers, up three percent from the comparable game last season (New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers). 

The Cardinals vs. Phillies game peaked with nearly two million viewers (1,981,000) at 9:45 p.m. ET, according to Nielsen. The June 2 broadcast was also up 16 percent from the 2023 full season average for Sunday Night Baseball. 

ESPN’s Major League Baseball coverage continues on Sunday, June 9, as the Phillies take on the New York Mets as part of MLB’s London Series at 10 a.m. Action continues on ESPN at 7 p.m. with Sunday Night Baseball Presented By Capital One when Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers visit Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees. 

