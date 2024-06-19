Final Signature Event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Enhanced, Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of the Travelers Championship

Enhanced Main Feed includes world No. 1 Scheffler, Homa on Thursday; Hovland, Morikawa on Friday

Expanded Marquee and Featured Groups include four more top 10 players: Schauffele, Åberg, Clark, Cantlay

Also major champions Lowry, Spieth, Day, Matsuyama, Fitzpatrick, Bradley

Coverage starts Thursday, June 20, at 8 a.m. ET

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Showcasing one of the PGA TOUR’s strongest fields at its final Signature Event of the year, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream expanded four-feed coverage of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn., exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 23.

, continues through Sunday, June 23. An enhanced Main Feed features world No. 1 and 2024 Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship winner Scottie Scheffler and world No. 15 Max Homa on Thursday, and No. 6 Viktor Hovland and No. 7 Collin Morikawa on Friday.

features world No. 1 and 2024 Masters and THE PLAYERS Championship winner and world No. 15 on Thursday, and No. 6 and No. 7 on Friday. Expanded Marquee and Featured Groups include four more of the world’s top 10 players , including 2024 PGA Championship winner and world No. 3 Xander Schauffele , No. 4 Ludvig Åberg , No. 5 Wyndham Clark , and No. 8 Patrick Cantlay .

, including 2024 PGA Championship winner and world No. 3 , No. 4 , No. 5 , and No. 8 . Also major champions Shane Lowry , Jordan Spieth , Justin Thomas , Jason Day , Hideki Matsuyama , Matt Fitzpatrick , and defending Travelers Championship winner Keegan Bradley .

, , , , , , and defending Travelers Championship winner . The Featured Holes feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 16 at TPC River Highlands, as well as the drivable par-4 15th, one of the most dramatic holes on the PGA TOUR with water on the left and sand to the right.

feed will cover the par-3 Nos. 5, 11 and 16 at TPC River Highlands, as well as the drivable par-4 15th, with water on the left and sand to the right. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial enhanced Main Feed Group, Marquee Groups and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

THURSDAY | June 20

Main Feed | 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9:15 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa (10:30 a.m. ET) Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2024 (RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 10-time TOUR winner Max Homa – No. 15 world ranking, No. 21 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner

(10:30 a.m. ET)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning group finishes before 3 p.m.

Collin Morikawa – No. 7 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup rankings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Viktor Hovland – No. 6 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Marquee Groups | 10:30 a.m. ET

Jordan Spieth – Three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Wyndham Clark – No. 5 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Justin Thomas – Two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Shane Lowry – No. 12 in FedExCup standings, 2019 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour victories

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning groups finish before 3 p.m.

Tony Finau – No. 19 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, won three times in 2022 (3M Open, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Texas Children’s Houston Open)

Patrick Cantlay – No. 8 world ranking, No. 10 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Featured Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Jason Day – No. 24 world ranking, No. 25 in FedExCup standings, 13 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

J.T. Poston – Two-time TOUR winner

Keegan Bradley – Defending Travelers Championship winner, No. 17 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 12 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning groups finish before 3 p.m.

Xander Schauffele – No. 3 world ranking, No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, 2024 PGA Championship winner, eight-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Matthieu Pavon – TOUR winner (2024 Famers Insurance Open), 5th at 2024 U.S. Open

Ludvig Åberg – No. 4 world ranking, No. 5 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

Michael Thorbjornsen – At Stanford, finished at No. 1 in 2024 PGA Tour University rankings, earning his PGA TOUR card for the remainder of 2024 and all of 2025.

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland (in progress)

– Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland (in progress) Featured Group – Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay (in progress)

– Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay (in progress) Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 4

– No. 15 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | June 21

Main Feed | 8 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 9 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland (10:20 a.m. ET)

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning group finishes before 3 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa

Marquee Groups | 10:30 a.m. ET

Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay

Xander Schauffele / Matthieu Pavon

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning groups finish before 3 p.m.

Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark

Justin Thomas / Shane Lowry

Featured Groups | 9 a.m. ET

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 18 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Adam Hadwin – TOUR winner (2017 Valspar Championship)

Ludvig Åberg / Michael Thorbjornsen

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage if morning groups finish before 3 p.m.

Jason Day / J.T. Poston

Keegan Bradley / Hideki Matsuyama

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa (in progress)

– Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa (in progress) Featured Group – Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark (in progress)

– Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark (in progress) Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 4

– No. 15 | Par 4 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Travelers Championship | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 20 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland 9:15 a.m. Featured Holes Nos 5,11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 10 a.m. Featured Groups Jason Day / J.T. Poston Keegan Bradley / Hideki Matsuyama ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Xander Schauffele / Matthieu Pavon Ludvig Åberg / Michael Thorbjornsen 10:30 a.m. Marquee Groups Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark Justin Thomas / Shane Lowry ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay 3 p.m. Featured Groups Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, June 21 8 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Collin Morikawa / Viktor Hovland ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa 9 a.m. Featured Groups Matt Fitzpatrick / Adam Hadwin Ludvig Åberg / Michael Thorbjornsen ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jason Day / J.T. Poston Keegan Bradley / Hideki Matsuyama Featured Holes Nos 5,11, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 4 10:30 a.m. Marquee Groups Tony Finau / Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele / Matthieu Pavon ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark Justin Thomas / Shane Lowry 3 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Max Homa Jordan Spieth / Wyndham Clark Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 4 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###