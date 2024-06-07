NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV Draws Largest Game 1 Audience Share Ever on ABC with 20.3 Percent and Quadruples Viewership vs. Rest of Television with 11 Million Viewers

The 2024 NBA Finals Presented By YouTube TV – the Boston Celtics 18-point victory over the Dallas Mavericks – delivered the largest Game 1 audience share ever on ABC with 20.3 percent, quadrupling the viewership of the closest competition on television, according to Nielsen.

Additionally, the audience share in the coveted 18-34 demographic – 49.6 percent – is the largest ever for an NBA Finals Game 1 on ABC.

Last night’s Game 1 averaged 11 million viewers, peaking with more than 12 million viewers from 9:15-9:30 p.m. ET. NBA Finals Game 2 is this Sunday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC from TD Garden in Boston, Ma.

-30-

ESPN media contacts: [email protected]; [email protected].