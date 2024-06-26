PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Exclusive Coverage of Rocket Mortgage Classic in English, Spanish

Live, four-feed coverage starts Thursday, June 27, at 6:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed, afternoon Featured Group presented in English and Spanish all four days

Marquee and Featured groups include fan favorite, defending champion Fowler

Also 2024 TOUR winners MacIntyre, Riley, Bhatia, Jaeger, Malnati, Dunlap, Kirk

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ continues its summer schedule this week with four streams covering the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, including a Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group presented in Spanish, all exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 6:45 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 30.

, continues through Sunday, June 30. Marquee and Featured groups include six-time TOUR winner and defending champion Rickie Fowler , as well as several players who have won multiple TOUR events including Tom Kim , Akshay Bhatia , Matt Kuchar , Francesco Molinari , Erik van Rooyan , Peter Malnati , more.

, as well as several players who have won multiple TOUR events including , , , , , , more. ESPN+ Bonus Coverage of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds.

of other top groups in progress will begin when the initial Marquee Group and Featured Groups complete their rounds. The Featured Hole stream starting at 3 p.m. will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 15.

starting at 3 p.m. will showcase Detroit Golf Club’s par-3 15. Commentary for the Spanish-language Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group will include host Marco Farias with Matias Anselmo and Sara Diaz as analysts, and Jose Toledo reporting on the course.

Main Feed and afternoon Featured Group will include host with and as analysts, and reporting on the course. Following the Mexico Open at Vidanta, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is the second event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ this year with a Spanish-language presentation. Next week’s John Deere Classic and the 3M Open on July 25-28, will also offer a Spanish-language feed on ESPN+.

THURSDAY | June 27

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Robert MacIntyre – TOUR winner (2024 RBC Canadian Open), two DP World Tour wins

Tom Kim – World No. 16, three-time TOUR winner, lost in a playoff to world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler at last week’s Travelers Championship

Cameron Young – Shot a third round 59 at last week’s Travelers Championship – the 13th sub-60 round in TOUR history, 2022 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Rickie Fowler – Defending Rocket Mortgage Classic winner, six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Will Zalatoris – TOUR winner (2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship), 2021 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Cam Davis – TOUR winner (2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic)

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Nick Dunlap – Won the 2024 American Express as an amateur, 2023 U.S. Amateur Champion, 2022 U.S. Junior Amateur Champion

Chris Kirk – No. 22 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner

Erik van Rooyan – Two-time TOUR winner

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Akshay Bhatia – No. 15 in FedExCup standings, two-time TOUR winner

Stephan Jaeger – TOUR winner (2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open), No. 23 in FedExCup standings

Min Woo Lee – Three wins on DP World Tour

Nico Echavarría – TOUR winner (2023 Puerto Rico Open)

Francesco Molinari – 2018 Open Champion, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour wins

Matt Kuchar – Nine-time TOUR winner, 2016 Olympic Bronze Medalist

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups, one Featured Hole and one Featured Group in Spanish.

Featured Group – Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar

– Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar Featured Group – Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis

– Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Group in Spanish – Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar

FRIDAY | June 28

Main Feed | 6:45 a.m. ET

Main Feed in Spanish | 7:30 a.m. ET

Marquee Group | 7:30 a.m. ET

Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen

Featured Groups | 7:15 a.m. ET

Akshay Bhatia /Stephan Jaeger / Min Woo Lee

Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar

ESPN+ Bonus Coverage:

Davis Riley / Peter Malnati / Brendon Todd

Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young

At 3 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Groups, one Featured Hole and one Featured Group in Spanish.

Featured Group – Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young

– Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young Featured Group – Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen

– Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen Featured Hole – No. 15 | Par 3

– No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Group in Spanish – Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young

Four-Feed Coverage of the Rocket Mortgage Classic | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 27 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Davis Riley / Peter Malnati / Brendon Todd Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Akshay Bhatia /Stephan Jaeger / Min Woo Lee Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis Main Feed in Spanish Best action across the tournament field 3 p.m. Featured Groups Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis Featured Hole No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Group in Spanish Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar Friday, June 28 6:45 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field 7:15 a.m. Featured Groups Akshay Bhatia /Stephan Jaeger / Min Woo Lee Nico Echavarria / Francesco Molinari / Matt Kuchar ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Davis Riley / Peter Malnati / Brendon Todd Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young 7:30 a.m. Marquee Group Rickie Fowler / Will Zalatoris / Cam Davis ESPN+ Bonus Coverage: Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen Featured Groups in Spanish Best action across the tournament field 3 p.m. Featured Groups Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young Nick Dunlap / Chris Kirk / Erik van Rooyen Featured Hole No. 15 | Par 3 Featured Group in Spanish Robert MacIntyre / Tom Kim / Cameron Young

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 28 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on the new PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM, and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English and Spanish), WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao, Douyin and LINE.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 32,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $10.99 a month (or $109.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###