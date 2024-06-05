Seventh Signature Event on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+: Enhanced, Expanded Four-Stream Coverage of the Memorial Tournament

Enhanced Main Feed includes Scheffler, Åberg on Thursday; McIlroy, Thomas on Friday

Expanded Marquee and Featured groups include six other top 10 players in the world: Schauffele, Clark, Hovland, Morikawa, Cantlay, Homa

Also major champions Lowry, Spieth, Day, Matsuyama, Rose

Coverage starts Thursday, June 6, at 7:30 a.m. ET

Highlighting one of the year’s strongest fields at the PGA TOUR’s seventh Signature Event of the season, PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will stream expanded four-feed coverage of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

Coverage begins tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. ET , continues through Sunday, June 9.

, continues through Sunday, June 9. Main Feed, Marquee Groups, and Featured Groups on ESPN+ showcase nine of the top 10 players in the world.

An enhanced Main Feed features world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler paired with No. 6 Ludvig Åberg on Thursday, and No. 3 Rory McIlroy and two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas on Friday.

paired with No. 6 on Thursday, and No. 3 and two-time PGA Championship winner on Friday. Expanded Marquee and Featured groups include world No. 2 and 2024 PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele , world No. 4 Wyndham Clark , No. 5 Viktor Hovland , No. 8 Collin Morikawa , No. 9 Patrick Cantlay , No. 10 Max Homa , and more.

, world No. 4 , No. 5 , No. 8 , No. 9 , No. 10 , and more. The Featured Holes feed will highlight Muirfield Village’s par-3 Nos. 4, 12 and 16, as well as the dangerous par-5 15th.

THURSDAY | June 6

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg (1st Tee: 10:30 a.m. ET) Scottie Scheffler – No. 1 world ranking, No. 1 in FedExCup standings, four wins in 2024 (RBC Heritage, Masters, THE PLAYERS Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational), two-time Masters champion (2024, 2022), 10-time TOUR winner Ludvig Åberg – No. 6 world ranking, No. 8 in FedExCup standings, runner-up at 2024 Masters, TOUR winner (2023 RSM Classic), former world No. 1 amateur

(1st Tee: 10:30 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Wyndham Clark – No. 4 world ranking, No. 4 in FedExCup standings, 2023 U.S. Open champion, 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner, three-time TOUR winner

Patrick Cantlay – No. 9 world ranking, No. 15 in FedExCup standings, eight-time TOUR winner, 2021 FedExCup Champion

Xander Schauffele – No. 2 world ranking, No. 2 in current FedExCup standings, 2024 PGA Championship winner, eight-time TOUR winner, Olympic Gold medalist

Viktor Hovland – No. 5 world ranking, defending FedExCup Champion, won three times in 2023 (Memorial Tournament, BMW Championship, TOUR Championship), six-time TOUR winner, two DP World Tour victories

Featured Groups | 8:45 a.m. ET

Shane Lowry – No. 10 in FedExCup standings, 2019 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner, six DP World Tour victories

Matt Fitzpatrick – No. 17 world ranking, 2022 U.S. Open champion, two-time TOUR winner, nine wins on DP World Tour

Chris Kirk – No. 11 in FedExCup standings, 2024 The Sentry winner, six-time TOUR winner

Keegan Bradley – No. 14 world ranking, six-time TOUR winner, 2011 PGA Championship winner, 2011 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Scottie Scheffler / Ludvig Åberg

(When Scheffler and Åberg complete their round, coverage will follow the Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas group, in progress.)

Rory McIlroy – No. 3 world ranking, No. 3 in FedExCup standings, four-time major champion, 26-time TOUR winner, three-time FedExCup Champion, three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year

Justin Thomas – No. 23 world ranking, No. 14 in FedExCup standngs, two-time PGA Championship winner (2022, 2017), 15-time TOUR winner, 2017 FedExCup Champion, 2017 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Featured Group – Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland

(When Schauffele and Hovland complete their round, coverage will follow the Brian Harman / Jordan Spieth group, in progress.)

Brian Harman – No. 11 world ranking, No. 18 in FedExcCup standings, 2023 Open Championship winner, three-time TOUR winner

Jordan Spieth – No. 25 world ranking, three-time major champion, 13-time PGA TOUR winner, 2015 FedExCup Champion

Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 5

– No. 15| Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

FRIDAY | June 7

Main Feed | 7:30 a.m. ET

Featured Holes | 8:30 a.m. ET

Main Feed

Featuring Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas (1st Tee: 9:55 a.m. ET)

Marquee Groups | 10 a.m. ET

Brian Harman / Jordan Spieth

Hideki Matsuyama – No. 15 world ranking, No. 9 in FedExCup standings, 2021 Masters champion, 2024 Genesis Invitational winner, nine-time TOUR champion

Collin Morikawa – No. 8 world ranking, No. 6 in FedExCup rankings, 2021 Open Champion, 2020 PGA Championship winner, six-time TOUR winner

Featured Groups | 9:30 a.m. ET

Rickie Fowler – Six-time TOUR winner, 2010 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year

Max Homa – No. 10 world ranking, No. 16 in FedExCup standings, six-time TOUR winner, T3 at 2024 Masters

Jason Day – No. 20 world ranking, No. 13 in FedExCup standings, 13 PGA TOUR victories, 2015 PGA Championship winner

Justin Rose – 2013 U.S. Open champion, 2018 FedExCup Champion, 11-time TOUR winner, 11 wins on DP World Tour, 2016 Olympic Gold medalist

At 2 p.m. ET, coverage will transition to two Featured Group feeds and two Featured Hole streams.

Featured Group – Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas

(When McIlroy and Thomas complete their round, coverage will follow the Scottie Scheffler / Ludvig Åberg group, in progress.)

Featured Group – Brian Harman / Jordan Spieth

(When Harman and Spieth complete their round, coverage will follow the Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland group, in progress.)

Featured Hole – No. 15| Par 5

– No. 15| Par 5 Featured Hole – No. 16 | Par 3

Four-Feed Coverage of the Memorial Tournament | Exclusively on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

Day Start Time (ET) Coverage Thursday, June 6 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Scottie Scheffler / Ludvig Åberg 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 8:45 a.m. Featured Groups Shane Lowry / Matt Fitzpatrick Chris Kirk / Keegan Bradley 10 a.m. Marquee Groups Wyndham Clark / Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland 2 p.m. Featured Groups Scottie Scheffler / Ludvig Åberg Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland Brian Harman / Jordan Spieth Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3 Friday, June 7 7:30 a.m. Main Feed Best action across the tournament field Featuring: Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas 8:30 a.m. Featured Holes Nos. 4, 12, 16 | Par 3 No. 15 | Par 5 9:30 a.m. Featured Groups Rickie Fowler / Max Homa Jason Day / Justin Rose 10 a.m. Marquee Groups Brian Harman/ Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama / Collin Morikawa 2 p.m. Featured Groups Rory McIlroy / Justin Thomas Scottie Scheffler / Ludvig Åberg Brian Harman / Jordan Spieth Xander Schauffele / Viktor Hovland Featured Holes No. 15 | Par 5 No. 16 | Par 3

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ will follow a similar schedule Saturday and Sunday when pairings and tee times are announced.

The four feeds available on PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ include:

Main Feed – The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event.

– The primary tournament coverage stream, showcasing the best action from across the course, with two dedicated booth announcers, a dedicated walking announcer and coverage drawn from all cameras at the event. Marquee Group – Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action.

– Every shot from each player in the group, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer calling the action. Featured Holes – Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes.

– Exclusive coverage of key par 3 holes and the course’s iconic, signature holes. Featured Groups – Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage following two concurrent featured groups, with two booth announcers and one walking announcer.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+

In this third year of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, fans will again have access to more than 4,300 live and exclusive hours covering 35 tournaments in 2024, including all eight of the TOUR’s Signature Events and at least 28 tournaments with four full days of coverage with four simultaneous live feeds each day. PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ is part of the PGA TOUR’s nine-year domestic media rights portfolio announced in March 2020.

All ESPN+ subscribers have access to PGA TOUR LIVE, at no additional cost, in addition to more than 32,000 other live sporting events, acclaimed studio programs, original series and documentaries, as well as the complete library of ESPN 30 for 30 films and more than 1,500 exclusive written articles on ESPN.com.

