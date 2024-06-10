UFC
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Episode 2
Tuesday, June 11 at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+
The teams have been chosen and the stage is set for the season’s first middleweight fight. Team Grasso’s Omran Chaaban of Finland is poised to take on Russian prospect Shamidkhan Magomedov of Team Shevchenko, but an unexpected problem arises.
(Click photo for trailer)
Best moments, fights and anecdotes from the latest episodes available on ESPN.com.
All previous episodes available on ESPN+.
Media contacts:
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]
UFC
Christoph Goessing: [email protected]