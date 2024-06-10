The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Episode 2

The teams have been chosen and the stage is set for the season’s first middleweight fight. Team Grasso’s Omran Chaaban of Finland is poised to take on Russian prospect Shamidkhan Magomedov of Team Shevchenko, but an unexpected problem arises.

(Click photo for trailer)

Best moments, fights and anecdotes from the latest episodes available on ESPN.com.

All previous episodes available on ESPN+.

Media contacts:

ESPN

Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]

UFC

Christoph Goessing: [email protected]