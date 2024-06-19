Top Rank Presents Featherweight World Championship: Rafael Espinoza vs. Sergio Chirino

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone, Espinoza vs. Chirino streams this Friday, June 21, at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+. The event takes place inside BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

In the main event, Rafael “El Divino” Espinoza will make the first defense of his WBO featherweight world title against Sergio Chirino.

Espinoza (24-0, 20 KOs) devoted over a decade to his pro career before capturing the WBO featherweight world title in a “Fight of the Year” contender against Robeisy Ramirez last year. Standing at 6’1,” he is the tallest world champion in featherweight history, a division that has included Mexican greats such as Ruben Olivares, Salvador Sanchez, Erik Morales, and Marco Antonio Barrera.

Chirino (22-1, 13 KOs) went 9-0 before an early loss to eventual world titleholder Mauricio Lara in 2018. Since then, he has remained unbeaten, tallying wins in different parts of Mexico. The 29-year-old hopes to make history by becoming the first world champion from the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

Andres “Savage” Cortes and Abraham “El Super” Nova will collide in the 10-round junior lightweight co-feature.

Nova (23-2, 16 KOs) went 17-0 before entering a co-promotional agreement with Top Rank in early 2020. He suffered his first professional setback in June 2022. Following the loss, Nova moved back to junior lightweight, notching victories over Adam Lopez and former world champion Jonathan Romero before a split decision loss in his first world title shot against O’Shaquie Foster in February.

Cortes (21-0, 12 KOs), a Las Vegas native, made his mark in July 2020, securing a decision victory against Alejandro Salinas. Since 2021, he has gone 5-0 with three knockouts, including last year’s seventh-round stoppage win over Xavier Martinez and a fourth-round TKO against Bryan Chevalier in February.

Undercard action begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and culminates with a 10-round feature between unbeaten middleweights and former U.S. amateur rivals. Troy “The Transformer” Isley (12-0, 5 KOs) and Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (10-0-1, 3 KOs).

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna, who was recently inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

