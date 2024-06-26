Top Rank Presents Junior Welterweight World Championship: Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone: Teofimo vs. Claggett, will be presented live this Saturday, June 29, at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight world titles against Canadian contender Steve Claggett.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs), a two-weight lineal champion who grew up in South Florida, won the IBF lightweight world title in 2019 and later claimed the WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise titles by defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko. After a shocking loss to George Kambosos Jr. in 2021, the 26-year-old made his junior welterweight debut in 2022 and won the WBO and Ring Magazine titles the following year with an upset victory over Josh Taylor. Lopez is coming off February’s decision win over top contender Jamaine Ortiz.

Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs), a native of Calgary, Canada, is a 15-year veteran who hasn’t lost a fight since 2021. In June 2023, the 35-year-old knocked out former world champion Alberto Machado in three rounds to capture the vacant NABF junior welterweight strap. He dispatched Marcos Gonzalez Barraza in two rounds this January.

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Cuban former WBO world champion Robeisy Ramirez returns against Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez.

Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs), a two-time Olympic gold medalist, won the WBO featherweight world title by defeating Isaac Dogboe in April 2023. His first defense was that July in Japan, where he beat hometown hero Satoshi Shimizu via fifth-round TKO as the co-feature of the Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton main event. Ramirez lost the title via majority decision against Rafael Espinoza last December in a Fight of the Year contender.

Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) looks to extend his seven-fight win streak. His last defeat was against Saul Sanchez in 2019. His wins since then include a split decision upset over former world champion Xu Can in 2022 and a body shot knockout over Rigoberto Hermosillo last December.

The six-round televised opener sees middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale.

Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs), grandson of “The Greatest,” went 8-0 before suffering his first pro defeat against Akale last August. Akale (9-1, 4 KOs) heads into the rematch after decisioning Tray Martin across six last December.

Undercard action begins at 5:35 p.m. ET/ 2:35 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Mark Kriegel, Bernardo Osuna, and former world champion Chris Algieri, who will be filling in for Timothy Bradley Jr. this week.

