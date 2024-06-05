Top Rank Presents Kickoff to Puerto Rican Day Parade Weekend: Xander Zayas vs. Patrick Teixeira

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App on Mobile and Connected TV Devices

Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, presented by AutoZone: Zayas vs. Teixeira, will be presented live this Saturday, June 8, at 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. The event takes place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, N.Y. It marks the 19th anniversary of Top Rank’s parade weekend tradition, which started when Miguel Cotto defended his junior welterweight crown against Muhammad Abdullaev in 2005.

Puerto Rican junior middleweight phenom Xander Zayas will face his stiffest challenge yet as he takes on Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira in a 10-round clash.

Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) has been on the path to stardom since signing with Top Rank at 16 and debuting as a pro in 2019, capturing his first regional title with a TKO win against Elias Espadas in 2022. This marks the 21-year-old’s first main event and his first fight against a former world champion.

Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) stunned the boxing world by upsetting Carlos Adames to capture the interim WBO junior middleweight world title in 2019. The 33-year-old southpaw has won three straight fights by knockout, including a fourth-round TKO against Edisson Saltarin earlier this year.

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs), a 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion from Brownsville, Brooklyn, will now face Panamanian power puncher Brayan “La Roca” De Gracia (29-3-1, 25 KOs) a 12-year pro who has only been stopped once. De Gracia replaces Jose Enrique Vivas, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a delay in obtaining his visa.

Undercard action with some of the East Coast’s top talents begins at 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT exclusively on ESPN+.

Calling the action will be ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley, Jr., Mark Kriegel, and Bernardo Osuna, who was recently inducted into the National Boxing Hall of Fame.

Original Program – Fighter Canvas: Xander Zayas

Before fight night, ESPN will offer fight fans a 30-minute portrayal of Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) as he prepares for his first career main event. Fans will get an exclusive inside look at this emerging fighter as he strives to follow in the footsteps of Puerto Rican fight legends such as Felix Trinidad and Miguel Cotto. Before he can fight for a world title, he must pass his toughest test to date in Brazilian former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs).

Fighter Canvas: Xander Zayas (All Times ET)

Date Time (ET) Network Fri., June 7 4:30 p.m. ESPN2 Sat., June 8 12 a.m. ESPNEWS 6:30 a.m. ESPN2

Zayas vs. Teixeira (All Times ET)