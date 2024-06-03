The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Premieres Tuesday, June 4, at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

ESPN+ Available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for Mobile and

In the first episode, both coaches pick their teams, setting the stage for a new season of explosive fights.

The 32nd season of The Ultimate Fighter—The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko—debuts next Tuesday, June 4, at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. This season of The Ultimate Fighter will feature UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso coaching opposite former champion and No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko, as the two prepare to square off for the third time at a future date.

Additional TUF content on ESPN throughout the season:

ESPN+:

All 31 seasons of TUF

@ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram:

Throughout the season, ESPN’s social handles will share, in collaboration with UFC, unreleased footage, highlights and key moments

ESPN.com:

‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ Season 32 preview: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko

After each episode: TUF reactions, including the best moments, fights and anecdotes from the latest episode.

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko will feature the most international cast ever assembled for the show, with 14 nations being represented by the 16 rising prospects in the men’s featherweight (145 lbs.) and middleweight (185 lbs.) divisions, who have put everything else in their lives aside to pursue their UFC dreams.

No. 1 ranked women’s pound-for-pound fighter Grasso (16-3-1, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico) intends to make a statement in her coaching debut. She will look to pass on the skills and experience that have earned her notable victories over Shevchenko, Maycee Barber and Joanne Wood. Grasso now has her sights set on shutting out Shevchenko as coach and building momentum towards their inevitable rematch later this year.

Former UFC flyweight champion Shevchenko (23-4-1, fighting out of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan) is considered by many to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. A Master of Sport in taekwondo, boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, Shevchenko has claimed highlight-reel victories over Lauren Murphy, Jéssica Andrade, and Katlyn Chookagian. She now plans on adding a successful TUF coaching season to her impressive resume on the way to reclaiming her belt from Grasso.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television’s Pilgrim Media Group, The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality television series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Julianna Peña, Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Amanda Nunes, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

Below is the full list of competitors scheduled to compete in The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko (name, age, professional record and fighting out of):

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145)

Edwin Cooper Jr | 31 | 6-1 | Albuquerque, N.M.

Nathan Fletcher | 26 | 8-1 | Liverpool, England

Zygimantas Ramaska | 27 | 9-2 | Ukmergė, Lithuania

Roedie Roets | 27 | 7-1 | Polokwane, South Africa

Bekhzod Usmonov | 28 | 12-4 | Tajikistan

Guillermo Torres | 37 | 7-1 | Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Kaan Ofli | 30 | 11-2-1 | Melbourne, Australia

Mairon Santos | 23 | 13-1 | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185)

Omran Chaaban | 23 | 6-1 | Finland

Shamidkhan Magomedov | 29 | 8-1 | Gubkinsky, Russia

Robert Valentin | 28 | 10-3 | Switzerland

Mark Hulme | 29 | 12-3 | Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa

Ryan Loder | 31 | 6-1 | Sacramento, Calif.

Giannis Bachar | 33 | 9-2 | Athens, Greece

Thomas Theocharis | 30 | 9-5 | Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Paddy McCorry | 26 | 4-1 | West Belfast, Ireland

*All athletes are subject to change