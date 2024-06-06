8 p.m. ET: Main Card (ESPN+, ESPN & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

5 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN & SiriusXM Fight Nation. Prelims begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

The main event features a middleweight battle between former title challenger and perennial contender Jared Cannonier (17-6) and French hopeful Nassourdine Imavov (13-4). No. 4 ranked Cannonier returns to the Octagon for the first time since last June after suffering an injury, looking to continue building his winning streak and build upon his impressive UFC resume which includes wins over former champions Sean Strickland and Anderson Silva. No. 7 ranked Imavov is back for his third UFC main event following his win over Roman Dolidze in February, aiming to continue climbing the ranks ahead of UFC’s forthcoming return to Paris, France in September.

Co-Main Event:

In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes (12-4) returns to action against Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1). Reyes is back after a two-year absence, looking to get back on the winning path, while Jacoby, who earned his way back onto the UFC roster with a victory on Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), seeks a win for a chance to get back in the rankings.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

Programming (All times ET):

Fri, 6/7 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov ESPNEWS 4:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov ESPN+ Sat, 6/8 5 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Imavov (Prelims) ESPN+,

SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Imavov (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 11 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

8 p.m. Main Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov Co-Main Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby Undercard Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios Undercard Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus Undercard Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese Undercard Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano 5 p.m. Feature Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates Undercard Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler Undercard Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa Undercard John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos Undercard Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes Undercard Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus Undercard Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar

