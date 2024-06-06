Combat SportsESPN+MMAUFC
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov live from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY on Saturday, June 8. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN & SiriusXM Fight Nation. Prelims begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- The main event features a middleweight battle between former title challenger and perennial contender Jared Cannonier (17-6) and French hopeful Nassourdine Imavov (13-4). No. 4 ranked Cannonier returns to the Octagon for the first time since last June after suffering an injury, looking to continue building his winning streak and build upon his impressive UFC resume which includes wins over former champions Sean Strickland and Anderson Silva. No. 7 ranked Imavov is back for his third UFC main event following his win over Roman Dolidze in February, aiming to continue climbing the ranks ahead of UFC’s forthcoming return to Paris, France in September.
Co-Main Event:
- In the co-main event, No. 15 ranked light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes (12-4) returns to action against Dustin Jacoby (19-8-1). Reyes is back after a two-year absence, looking to get back on the winning path, while Jacoby, who earned his way back onto the UFC roster with a victory on Season 4 of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS), seeks a win for a chance to get back in the rankings.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri, 6/7
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov
|ESPNEWS
|4:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov
|ESPN+
|Sat, 6/8
|5 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Imavov (Prelims)
|ESPN+,
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|8 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Cannonier vs. Imavov (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|11 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Cannonier vs. Imavov
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event.
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|8 p.m.
|Main
|Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
|Co-Main
|Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
|Undercard
|Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
|Undercard
|Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
|Undercard
|Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reese
|Undercard
|Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano
|5 p.m.
|Feature
|Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein
|Undercard
|Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
|Undercard
|Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
|Undercard
|Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa
|Undercard
|John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos
|Undercard
|Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
|Undercard
|Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
|Undercard
|Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar
