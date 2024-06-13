10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims

Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.

Main Event:

5 ranked UFC flyweight Alex Perez and No. 13 Tatsuro Taira collide in the main event. Perez (25-8), who currently holds the second shortest average UFC fight time among active flyweights (6:10), steps into his third UFC main event looking to continue the trend and add to his 10 career first-round finishes. Taira, 15-0 overall and 5-0 in his UFC career, aims to move up in the rankings and remain undefeated with an emphatic win.

Co-Main Event:

Middleweights go head-to-head in the co-main event as Ikram Aliskerov squares off with Antonio Trocoli. Aliskerov (15-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who hasn’t lost a fight since his only defeat in 2019, intends to keep his streak intact with an eighth consecutive victory overall and his third in UFC. Trocoli (12-3), making his UFC debut, aims for a strong performance in the Octagon hoping to add Aliskerov’s name to his resume.

ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:

On the call:

John Gooden will call the action joined by former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 6/14 4:35 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira ESPN2 Sat. 6/15 7 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Perez vs. Taira (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Perez vs. Taira (Main Card) ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 1 a.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

10 p.m. Main Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Co-Main Ikram Aliskerov vs. Antonio Trocoli Undercard Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida Undercard Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns Undercard Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson Undercard Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt 7 p.m. Feature Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van Undercard Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness Undercard Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield Undercard Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes Undercard Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson Undercard Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Undercard Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

