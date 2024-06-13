UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Perez vs. Taira
Live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas: Saturday, June 15, on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
10 p.m. ET: Main Card | 7 p.m. ET: Prelims
Both Available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Perez vs. Taira live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 15. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m., both available on ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation.
Main Event:
- 5 ranked UFC flyweight Alex Perez and No. 13 Tatsuro Taira collide in the main event. Perez (25-8), who currently holds the second shortest average UFC fight time among active flyweights (6:10), steps into his third UFC main event looking to continue the trend and add to his 10 career first-round finishes. Taira, 15-0 overall and 5-0 in his UFC career, aims to move up in the rankings and remain undefeated with an emphatic win.
Co-Main Event:
- Middleweights go head-to-head in the co-main event as Ikram Aliskerov squares off with Antonio Trocoli. Aliskerov (15-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series alum who hasn’t lost a fight since his only defeat in 2019, intends to keep his streak intact with an eighth consecutive victory overall and his third in UFC. Trocoli (12-3), making his UFC debut, aims for a strong performance in the Octagon hoping to add Aliskerov’s name to his resume.
ESPN+, ESPN.com, ESPN App UFC Content: Editorial, Live and Upcoming, On Demand, Studio Shows, Archives:
- Expert picks and best bets: Where’s the value at UFC?
- UFC summer roundtable: Best upcoming matchups, HOF snubs and predictions
- Ranking de los mejores peleadores invictos de MMA
- Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen
- The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko
On the call:
- John Gooden will call the action joined by former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties.
@ESPNMMA: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter)
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 6/14
|4:35 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira
|ESPN2
|Sat. 6/15
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Perez vs. Taira (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Perez vs. Taira (Main Card)
|ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|1 a.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Perez vs. Taira
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|10 p.m.
|Main
|Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
|Co-Main
|Ikram Aliskerov vs. Antonio Trocoli
|Undercard
|Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida
|Undercard
|Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns
|Undercard
|Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson
|Undercard
|Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt
|7 p.m.
|Feature
|Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van
|Undercard
|Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness
|Undercard
|Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield
|Undercard
|Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
|Undercard
|Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson
|Undercard
|Melquizael Costa vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Undercard
|Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri
-30-
MEDIA CONTACTS
ESPN
Ardi Dwornik: [email protected] | Michael Skarka: [email protected]