UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov

3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)

UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, UFC’s inaugural event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live from the Kingdom Arena on Saturday, June 22. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 3 p.m. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.

Main Event:

No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov in a captivating main event. Whittaker (26-7), former UFC middleweight champion and The Ultimate Fighter alum, hopes to follow his win over Paulo Costa in February with an exciting finish against Aliskerov and make his case for a title shot. Aliskerov (15-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner, looks to make a statement against the former champion and earn himself a spot in the division’s top 5 while extending his current seven-fight overall win streak.

Co-Main Event:

The co-main event will see a battle of top-ranked heavyweight contenders, with No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich facing off against No. 5 Alexander Volkov. Knockout specialist Pavlovich (18-2) has finished all six of his UFC victories in the first round and has won six of his last seven fights. Volkov (37-10) comes into the co-main event on a three-fight win streak, all via stoppage. Both look to continue their current trends and deliver a statement performance on Saturday.

On the call:

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET):

Fri. 6/21 11:30 a.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov ESPN+ 5 p.m. UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov ESPN2 Sat. 6/22 12 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (Prelims) ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 3 p.m. UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (Main Card) ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 6 p.m.* UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov ESPN+

*Immediately following main event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):

3 p.m. Main Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov Co-Main Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov Undercard Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez Undercard Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli Undercard Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir 12 p.m. Feature Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon Undercard Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima Undercard Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby Undercard Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov Undercard Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro Undercard Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee

