UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
UFC’s Inaugural Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Live from the Kingdom Arena on Saturday, June 22
3 p.m. ET: Main Card (ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
12 p.m. ET: Prelims (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes & SiriusXM Fight Nation 156)
UFC action continues this weekend with UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov, UFC’s inaugural event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live from the Kingdom Arena on Saturday, June 22. The main card will be available on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156 starting at 3 p.m. The prelims will start at 12 p.m. on ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and SiriusXM Fight Nation 156.
Main Event:
- No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker takes on Ikram Aliskerov in a captivating main event. Whittaker (26-7), former UFC middleweight champion and The Ultimate Fighter alum, hopes to follow his win over Paulo Costa in February with an exciting finish against Aliskerov and make his case for a title shot. Aliskerov (15-1), a Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner, looks to make a statement against the former champion and earn himself a spot in the division’s top 5 while extending his current seven-fight overall win streak.
Co-Main Event:
- The co-main event will see a battle of top-ranked heavyweight contenders, with No. 3 Sergei Pavlovich facing off against No. 5 Alexander Volkov. Knockout specialist Pavlovich (18-2) has finished all six of his UFC victories in the first round and has won six of his last seven fights. Volkov (37-10) comes into the co-main event on a three-fight win streak, all via stoppage. Both look to continue their current trends and deliver a statement performance on Saturday.
On the call:
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division champion Daniel Cormier and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping. John Gooden will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET):
|Fri. 6/21
|11:30 a.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show Presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
|ESPN2
|Sat. 6/22
|12 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (Prelims)
|ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|3 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Presented by Bud Light: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov (Main Card)
|ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, SiriusXM Fight Nation 156
|6 p.m.*
|UFC Fight Night Post Show presented by Cuervo: Whittaker vs. Aliskerov
|ESPN+
*Immediately following main event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET):
|3 p.m.
|Main
|Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov
|Co-Main
|Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
|Undercard
|Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
|Undercard
|Shara Magomedov vs. Antonio Trocoli
|Undercard
|Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir
|12 p.m.
|Feature
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
|Undercard
|Muhammad Naimov vs. Felipe Lima
|Undercard
|Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby
|Undercard
|Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov
|Undercard
|Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
|Undercard
|Xiao Long vs. ChangHo Lee
-30-
