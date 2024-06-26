X Games Ventura 2024 Competition Begins Friday in Primetime on ESPN2

X Games Ventura 2024 returns to Southern California with ABC and ESPN2 showcasing 15.5 hours of live competition from the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of Skateboarding, BMX and Moto X – live from the Ventura County Fairgrounds June 28-30.

Competition begins in primetime with seven-time Skateboard Vert gold medalist Jimmy Wilkins dropping into the Men’s Skateboard Vert Final at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN2, followed by the Samsung Galaxy BMX Street Final at 10 p.m. ET and Moto X Best Whip Final at 11:10 p.m. ET.

Skateboard action gets Saturday competition rolling with the Monster Energy Women’s Skateboard Street Final and Men’s Skateboard Park Final on the SONIC Park Course beginning at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. Seven-time X Games BMX gold medalist Ryan Williams and five-time gold medalist Kevin Peraza stole the show last year – each wining two gold and one silver medal – and will be two to watch as Williams competes in the Cinnamon Toast Crunch BMX Dirt Final at 5 p.m. ET on ABC, and Peraza drops into the Men’s BMX Park Final on the SONIC Park Course at 8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

On Sunday, 13-time X Games Skateboard gold medalist Nyjah Huston returns to the Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street Final at 3 p.m. ET on ABC, looking to add to his hardware after narrowly missing the podium in last year’s Final. The youth movement in Women’s Skateboard Vert continues immediately afterwards, when two of the brightest young stars – Arisa Trew and Reese Nelson – go head-to-head once again, after Trew won gold last year in both Park and Vert, and became the first woman to land a 720 in X Games Vert history, and Nelson skated to a silver as the youngest X Games medalist at 10 years, eight months. Closing out X Games Ventura, crowd-favorite Samsung Galaxy Moto X QuarterPipe High Air will showcase mind-bending heights as three-time defending gold medalist Colby Raha attempts to hold off past High Air champions – Axell Hodges andCorey Creed – and the rest of the field.

DATE/TIME (ET) PLATFORM COMPETITIONS Friday, June 28 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 X Games Ventura 2024: Day 1 Finals Men’s Skateboard Vert Final

Samsung Galaxy BMX Street Final

Moto X Best Whip Final Saturday, June 29 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games Ventura 2024: Day 2 Finals Monster Energy Women’s Skateboard Street Final

Men’s Skateboard Park Final on the SONIC Park Course

Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick Final

Cinnamon Toast Crunch BMX Dirt Final 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 X Games Ventura 2024: Day 2 Finals Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert Best Trick Final

Men’s BMX Park Final on the SONIC Park Course

Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick Final Sunday, June 30 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games Ventura 2024: Finals Day 3 Women’s Skateboard Park Final on the SONIC Park Course

Dave Mirra BMX Park Best Trick on the SONIC Park Course

Monster Energy Men’s Skateboard Street

Women’s Skateboard Vert Final

Samsung Galaxy Moto X QuarterPipe High Air

