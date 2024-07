ACC Network to Highlight all 15 2023-24 ACC Programs with Dedicated School Takeovers, July 5-19

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will present 15 consecutive days of programming dedicated to each ACC member institution from the 2023-24 school year, July 5-19. The 24-hour takeovers will showcase some of the best games and greatest moments from the season for each ACC program.

ACC Network School Takeovers will showcase instant classics and memorable performances starting at 12 a.m. ET each day. Some of the highlights fans can look forward to include replays of the national championships won by Boston College (women’s lacrosse), Clemson (men’s soccer), Florida State (women’s soccer), North Carolina (field hockey) and Notre Dame (men’s lacrosse). Other highlights include ACC Championships, regular season showdowns, spring football, ACC Network original programming and more.

Each school’s appointed date and select takeover programming highlights can be found below:

2024 ACC Network Takeover Schedule